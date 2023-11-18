BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Matyas Melovsky had a goal and two assists and the league-leading Baie-Comeau Drakkar rolled past the Gatineau Olympiques 7-1 on Saturday.

Justin Poirier, Julien Paillé, Jules Boilard, Justin Gill, Alexis Bernier and Isaac Dufort provided the rest of the offence for Baie-Comeau (19-3-2), which won its third consecutive game.

Olivier Ciarlo made 20 saves.

Thomas Chafe ended Ciarlo's shutout bid with 29 seconds left in the contest for Gatineau (6-14-1-2), which had its losing streak extended to four games.

Starter Zach Pelletier surrendered five goals on 18 shots before making way midway through the second period for Kian Hodgins, who stopped 12-of-14 shots.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Sam Oliver scored twice and added one assist to power the Drummondville Voltigeurs past the Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-1.

Drew Elliott, Simon-Pier Brunet and Luke Woodworth contributed a goal apiece for Drummondville (13-6-3-1).

Samuel Fiala had the lone marker for Val-d'Or (6-14-0-1), which lost its third straight game.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Mathieu Cataford had one goal and two assists as the Halifax Mooseheads extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 3-1 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Brody Fournier and Markus Vidicek added the others for Halifax (18-4-1).

Igor Mburanumwe scored the lone goal for Acadie-Bathurst (8-14-0-1), which dropped its fourth in a row.

---

WILDCATS 2 EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Yoan Loshing scored two goals and the Moncton Wildcats held on to edge the Cape Breton Eagles 2-1.

Loshing's first of the game was 9:00 into the first period on the power play and followed it up at 17:35 of the second period to give Moncton (15-5-1-1) a 2-0 lead.

Conor Shortall put Cape Breton (11-12-0) on the board with 4:32 remaining in the third period.

---

TIGRES 3 CATARACTES 0

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Nathan Darveau earned a 25-save shutout in helping power the Victoriaville Tigres to a 3-0 win over the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Tommy Cormier, Egor Goriunov and Pierre-Marc Minville scored one goal apiece for Victoriaville (13-6-2), which won its fourth in a row.

Mathis Langevin stopped 29-of-32 shots for Shawinigan (8-13-1).

---

REMPARTS 6 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Kassim Gaudet had a goal and an assist as the Québec Remparts earned a dominant 6-2 victory over the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Daniel Agostino, Xavier Lebel, Nathan Plamondon-Michaud, Zachary Marquis-Laflamme and Pier-Etienne Cloutier also scored for Québec (9-13-0).

Lewis Gendron and Andrew Belchamber replied for Sherbrooke (13-7-0-2), which didn't get on the board until 3:04 remaining in the contest and already down 6-0.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2023.