QMJHL roundup: League-leading Drakkar beat Olympiques for 20th win of season

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Félix Gagnon had a goal and an assist as the league-leading Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 4-3 to earn their 20th win of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season on Sunday.

Jules Boilard, Justin Poirier and Justin Gill also scored for Baie-Comeau (20-3-2), which won its fourth game in a row.

Poirier, who scored into an empty net, added to his league lead with 22 goals on the season. Anthony Lavoie contributed two assists.

Drakkar netminder Olivier Ciarlo stopped 23 shots to earn the win.

Justin Dumais, Joey Vetrano and Sander Wold scored for Gatineau (6-15-3), which lost a fifth game in a row. Nolan Ling had two assists.

Olympiques netminder Kian Hodgins made 29 saves.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

ARMADA 3 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. -- Xavier Sarrasin scored the game-winning goal at 8:10 of the third period as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Jonathan Fauchon scored twice for Blainville-Boisbriand (11-10-2). Justin Carbonneau contributed assists on all three goals. Armada netminder Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 28 shots.

Andrei Loshko and Bill Zonnon all scored once for Rouyn-Noranda (13-5-4). Huskies netminder William Rousseau made 21 saves.

SEA DOGS 6 OCÉANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. -- Peter Reynolds scored a hat trick as the Saint John Sea Dogs beat the Rimouski Océanic.

Pavel Simek, Vince Élie and Eriks Mateiko also scored for Saint John (8-12-3). Sea Dogs goaltender Patrick Leaver stopped 26 shots.

Maël St-Denis, Alexandre Blais and Jacob Mathieu had the goals for Rimouski (11-10-2). Océanic goaltender Vincent Filionmade 16 saves.

EAGLES 5 ISLANDERS 0

CAPE BRETON, N.S. -- Nicolas Ruccia made 27 saves to earn a shut out as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Charlottetown Islanders 5-0.

Cam Squires, Lincoln Waugh, Cam MacDonald, Olivier Houde and Xavier Daigle had the goals for Cape Breton (12-12-0).

Netminder Aksels Ozols stopped 31 of 36 shots for Charlottetown (10-11-1).

-- This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.