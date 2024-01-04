QMJHL Roundup: Denis nets SO winner as Cataractes survive Eagles' comeback effort
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Lou-Félix Denis scored the shootout winner to halt Cape Breton's comeback effort and lift the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 4-3 win over the Eagles on Thursday.
Jiri Klima, with two goals, and Tristan Roy scored in regulation for Shawinigan (16-18-2-1). Félix Hamel made 22 saves.
Lucas Romeo, with two goals, and Cole Burbidge replied for Cape Breton (19-17-1-1).
Jakub Milota surrendered three goals on nine shots before making way for Nicolas Ruccia, who stopped all 19 shots he faced in having entered with 4:35 left in the first period.
After Burbridge opened the scoring just 1:05 into the game, Klima and Roy had the Cataractes ahead 3-1 by the 15:25 mark of the first period.
After a scoreless second frame, Romeo scored at 1:50, then 10:41 of the third period to knot the contest and send it to overtime.
DRAKKAR 7 PHOENIX 2
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Justin Poirier led a dominant effort by Baie-Comeau with two goals as the Drakkar stomped the Sherbrooke Phoenix to the tune of a 7-2 win.
Louis-Charles Plourde, Shawn Pearson, Jabez Seymour, Julien Paillé and Isaac Dufort had the others for Baie-Comeau (32-4-2), which held a 6-0 edge after two periods.
Olivier Dubois and Lewis Gendron responded for Sherbrooke (16-17-1-3).
ISLANDERS 3 SEA DOGS 2 (SO)
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Matthew Butler scored the winner in the third round of the shootout to lift the Charlottetown Islanders past the Saint John Sea Dogs 3-2.
Brett Arsenault and Alexis Michaud each netted goals in regulation for Charlottetown (17-18-1-1).
Joseph Ianniello and Drew Elliott, who scored the game-tying goal to send it to overtime, replied for Saint John (13-18-3-3).
