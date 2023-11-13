SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Luke Patterson scored a goal and added two assists as the Cape Breton Eagles downed Saint John Sea Dogs 6-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Monday.

Brayden Schmitt, Olivier Houde, Callum Aucoin, Cam MacDonald and Cam Squires also scored for Cape Breton (11-10-0).

Eagles netminder Jakub Milota stopped 26 of 27 shots.

Vince Élie scored for Saint John (6-11-3), while Justin Robinson made 26 saves on 31 shots.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.