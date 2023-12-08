HALIFAX — Mathieu Cataford completed his hat trick in overtime as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Gatineau Olympiques 5-4 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jordan Dumais and Markus Vidicek scored in regulation time for Halifax (21-7-3).

Goaltender Jack Milner made 20 saves for the win.

Alexander Gaudio, Matthew Eric, Thomas Chafe and Jérémie Minville replied for Gatineau (9-18-4).

Zach Pelletier stopped 29 shots in net for the Olympiques.

The Mooseheads scored on two of their five power play and Gatineau was 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

WILDCATS 4 REMPARTS 0

QUÉBEC CITY — Keegan Warren had a 27-save performance as Moncton blanked the Remparts.

Vincent Collard scored twice for the Wildcats (20-7-2), while Miles Mueller and Connor Trenholm added goals.

Quentin Miller stopped 32 of 35 shots for Quebec (12-17-0).

---

HUSKIES 3 ARMADA 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Andrei Loshko had the late winner as Rouyn-Noranda slipped past the Armada.

Thomas Verdon and Antonin Verreault had the other goals for the Huskies (16-7-4).

Thomas Paquet and Xavier Villeneuve responded for Blainville-Boisbriand (14-13-2).

---

ISLANDERS 4 SEA DOGS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Ross Campbell's goal early in the third period was the winner as the Islanders eked out a win over Saint John.

Michael Horth, Matthew Butler and Kyle Powers rounded out the attack for Charlottetown (13-16-2).

Pavel Simek, Darien Reynolds and Luka Benoit supplied the offence for the Sea Dogs (11-15-4).

---

FOREURS 4 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Nathan Brisson struck twice as Val-d'Or doubled the Phoenix.

Charles-Antoine Pilote and Alexandre Guy also scored for the Foreurs (10-17-1).

Andrew Belchamber and Lewis Gendron had goals for Sherbrooke (15-12-3).

---

DRAKKAR 3 TITAN 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Matyas Melovsky had a goal and two assists as the Drakkar downed Acadie-Bathurst.

Félix Gagnon and Justin Gill also scored as Baie-Comeau (26-3-2) won its 10th straight.

Alexandre Lallier was the lone scorer for the Titan (12-15-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.