QMJHL Roundup: Cataford powers Mooseheads past Olympiques in overtime win
HALIFAX — Mathieu Cataford completed his hat trick in overtime as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Gatineau Olympiques 5-4 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Jordan Dumais and Markus Vidicek scored in regulation time for Halifax (21-7-3).
Goaltender Jack Milner made 20 saves for the win.
Alexander Gaudio, Matthew Eric, Thomas Chafe and Jérémie Minville replied for Gatineau (9-18-4).
Zach Pelletier stopped 29 shots in net for the Olympiques.
The Mooseheads scored on two of their five power play and Gatineau was 0 for 2 with the man advantage.
---
WILDCATS 4 REMPARTS 0
QUÉBEC CITY — Keegan Warren had a 27-save performance as Moncton blanked the Remparts.
Vincent Collard scored twice for the Wildcats (20-7-2), while Miles Mueller and Connor Trenholm added goals.
Quentin Miller stopped 32 of 35 shots for Quebec (12-17-0).
---
HUSKIES 3 ARMADA 2
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Andrei Loshko had the late winner as Rouyn-Noranda slipped past the Armada.
Thomas Verdon and Antonin Verreault had the other goals for the Huskies (16-7-4).
Thomas Paquet and Xavier Villeneuve responded for Blainville-Boisbriand (14-13-2).
---
ISLANDERS 4 SEA DOGS 3
CHARLOTTETOWN — Ross Campbell's goal early in the third period was the winner as the Islanders eked out a win over Saint John.
Michael Horth, Matthew Butler and Kyle Powers rounded out the attack for Charlottetown (13-16-2).
Pavel Simek, Darien Reynolds and Luka Benoit supplied the offence for the Sea Dogs (11-15-4).
---
FOREURS 4 PHOENIX 2
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Nathan Brisson struck twice as Val-d'Or doubled the Phoenix.
Charles-Antoine Pilote and Alexandre Guy also scored for the Foreurs (10-17-1).
Andrew Belchamber and Lewis Gendron had goals for Sherbrooke (15-12-3).
---
DRAKKAR 3 TITAN 1
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Matyas Melovsky had a goal and two assists as the Drakkar downed Acadie-Bathurst.
Félix Gagnon and Justin Gill also scored as Baie-Comeau (26-3-2) won its 10th straight.
Alexandre Lallier was the lone scorer for the Titan (12-15-3).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.