Mavrick Lachance capped a three-point night by scoring 1:28 into overtime to lift the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Charlottetown Islanders on Wednesday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Lachance scored another in regulation along with an assist. Robin Benoit, Alexis Doucet and Hugo Primeau provided the rest of the offence for Sherbrooke (32-20-2-4).

Linards Feldbergs made 23 saves.

William Shields, Thomas Sirman, Jude Herron and Anthony Flanagan scored for Charlottetown (27-26-3-1). Donald Hickey stopped 36 shots.

Herron put the Islanders ahead 3-0 1:53 into the second period. But Lachance capped a run of three unanswered goals at 7:43 of the third that tied it for the Phoenix. After Flanagan restored Charlottetown's lead at 12:53, it was Primeau who sent it to overtime at 18:25.

---

TITAN 5 OLYMPIQUES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Noah Laberge netted the winner and Alexandre Lallier capped a two-goal effort with an empty-netter to seal it as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 5-3.

Maddex Marmulak and Dawson Sharkey also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (31-25-1-1), which scored three unanswered goals after falling into an 0-2 deficit and again scored two unanswered goals after the game was tied at 3-3.

Maxim Dubé, Taos Jordan and Lukas Kral replied for Gatineau (14-29-8-6).

---

WILDCATS 3 OCEANIC 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Vincent Collard's goal at 8:14 of the second period was the eventual winner as the Moncton Wildcats held off the Rimouski Oceanic for a 3-2 victory.

Collard put Moncton (46-9-2) ahead 3-1 after first-period goals from Juraj Pekarcik and Markus Vidicek.

Jonathan Fauchon put Rimouski (41-13-2-2) on the board at 17:19 of the first, while Eriks Mateiko added another with 1:07 remaining in the contest.

---

REMPARTS 3 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Étienne Desjardins's empty-netter with 1:26 remaining proved to be the winner as the Quebec Remparts topped the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3-2.

Raoul Boilard scored with 41 seconds remaining to make it 3-2 after putting Baie-Comeau (31-23-3-1) on the board at 9:49 of the third period.

Nathan Quinn and Maddox Dagenais also scored for Quebec (23-29-2-4), which went up 2-0 early in the second period.

---

CATARACTES 7 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Félix Lacerte and Vince Elie each had a goal and two assists in leading the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 7-2 thrashing of the Victoriaville Tigres.

Matvei Gridin, Jordan Forget, Félix Plamondon, Cole Chandler and Louis-Philippe Fontaine provided the rest of the offence for Shawinigan (33-18-2-5), which netted six unanswered goals after being down 1-0 early in the opening period.

Mathis Aguilar and Olivier Houde scored for Victoriaville (15-39-1-3).

---

HUSKIES 5 FOREURS 0

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Samuel Meloche earned a 22-save shutout as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies cruised to a 5-0 win over the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Samuel Beauchemin, with two goals, Lars Steiner, Rémi Gélinas and Ty Higgins provided the offence for Rouyn-Noranda (31-18-3-5).

Émile Beaunoyer stopped 36-of-41 shots for Val-d'Or (25-26-5-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2025.