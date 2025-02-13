QMJHL roundup: Oceanic goal outburst flushes out Olympiques

RIMOUSKI, Que. - Eriks Mateiko and Maxime Coursol each scored twice, Jacob Mathieu had a goal and three assists, and Pier-Olivier Roy had four assists as the Rimouski Oceanic rolled past the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 9-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Thursday.

Jonathan Fauchon, Alexandre Blais, Luke Coughlin and Mael Lavigne also scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (36-12-1-2), who are ranked No. 3 in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10 rankings. Coughlin chipped in with three assists, while Fauchon and Blais had two each.

Gabriel Seguin and Jeremie Minville scored for the Olympiques (11-27-7-5), who trailed 3-1 after the first period, and 5-2 heading into the third.

The Oceanic went 3-for-4 on the power play, while the Olympiques were 2-for-6.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Thursday:

---

WILDCATS 5 CATARACTES 4 (SO)

MONCTON, N.B. — Markus Vidicek and Caleb Desnoyers scored in the shootout to lift the Moncton Wildcats to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes.

Etienne Morin, Julius Sumpf, Maxime Cote and Vidicek scored in regulation time for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (39-9-2-0), who outshot the visitors 46-38. The Wildcats are ranked No. 2 in this week's CHL Top 10.

Jordan Forget scored twice for the Cataractes (28-17-1-4), while Jordan Tourigny and Matvei Gridin netted singles. Felix Lacerte and Cole Chandler each had two assists.

---

ISLANDERS 4 PHOENIX 3

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Ross Campbell's second goal of the game, scored at 18:38 of the third period, snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Charlottetown Islanders to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Nathan Leek and Owen Conrad also scored for the Islanders (25-22-2-1), who trailed 3-1 at the halfway mark of the second period. Conrad also chipped in with two assists.

Hugo Primeau, Jayden Plouffe and Mavrick Lachance scored for the Phoenix (28-17-2-4), who were outshot 28-17. Louis-Alex Tremblay chipped in with two assists.

---

EAGLES 5 MOOSEHEADS 3

HALIFAX, N.S. — Lucas Romeo and Jacob Newcombe each scored twice as the visiting Cape Breton Eagles beat the Halifax Mooseheads 5-3.

Romain Litalien added an empty-net goal for the Eagles (25-17-4-3), who trailed 3-1 midway through the second period. Luke Patterson and Andrew Brown each chipped in with two assists.

Shawn Carrier, Quinn Kennedy and Braeden MacPhee scored for the Mooseheads (17-27-6-1), who were outshot 33-26.

---

ARMADA 4 FOREURS 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Matt Gosselin and Justin Carbonneau each scored twice as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada beat the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-1.

The Armada (29-17-3-0) had a short-handed goal and a power-play goal as they outshot the visitors 43-27.

Jeremy Leroux scored for the Foreurs (20-25-4-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Maxime-Olivier Drolet had two goals and an assist to lead the visiting Drummondville Voltigeus to a 3-1 win over the Victoriaville Tigres.

Hugo Dufour also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (33-12-3-3), who outshot the hosts 51-23. Samuel Kingsley chipped in with two assists.

Olivier Laverdiere scored for the Tigres. Netminder Gabriel D'Aigle made 48 saves for the Tigres (12-34-1-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.