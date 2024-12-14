QMJHL roundup: Oceanic power play helps defeat Drakkar

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Mael St-Denis's power-play goal at 19:03 of the second period ended up being the winner as the Rimouski Oceanic edged the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Alexandre Blais and Mathys Dube also scored for the Oceanic, who outshot the visitors 29-26.

Justin Poirier and Anthony Lavoie scored for the Drakkar.

The Oceanic went 1-for-7 on the power play, while the Drakkar went 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

FOREURS 2 CATARACTES 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Nathan Baril scored at 1:35 of the third period to give the Val-d'Or Foreurs a 2-1 victory over the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes.

Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte also scored for the Foreurs.

Vince Elie scored for the Cataractes, who outshot the hosts 34-29.

---

TIGRES 5 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Mael Lavigne scored twice as the visiting Victoriaville Tigres beat the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-2.

Mathis Aguilar, Eliott Simard and Alexis Bourque also scored for the Tigres.

Thomas Verdon and Bill Zonnon scored for the Huskies.

---

SEA DOGS 5 TITAN 4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — William Yared scored the lone goal of a three-round shootout to lift the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 5-4 win over the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Zachary Morin, Nate Tivey and Ben Cross also scored for the Sea Dogs.

Louis-François Belanger scored twice for the Titan, while Tyler Wood and Tyson Goguen netted singles.

---

PHOENIX 3 VOLTIGEURS 0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Kyan Labbe stopped 22 shuts and earned the shutout as the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-0.

Hugo Marcil, Lewis Gendron and Maxime Cote scored for the Phoenix.

Netminder Riley Mercer kicked out 28 of 30 shots for the Voltigeurs.

---

REMPARTS 4 SAGUENEENS 2

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Loic Goyette and Justin Cote each scored twice as the Quebec Remparts beat the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-2.

Félix Gagnon and Maxim Masse scored for the Sagueneens, who outshot the hosts 25-21.

The Remparts led 3-0 after the first period and the second was scoreless.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 ARMADA 3 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Jeremie Minville scored at 2:29 of overtime as the Gatineau Olympiques edged the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-3.

Nolan Ling, Julien Paille and Lukas Kral also scored for the Olympiques, who outshot the visitors 36-33.

Jonathan Fauchon scored twice for the Armada, while Zachary Wheeler netted a single.

---

WILDCATS 7 EAGLES 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Markus Vidicek scored twice and Caleb Desnoyers had a goal and two assists as the Moncton Wildcats whipped the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 7-2.

Etienne Morin, Alex Mercier, Vincent Collard and Juraj Pekarcik also scored for the Wildcats, who outshot the Eagles 41-34.

Cam Squires and Romain Litalien scored for the Eagles.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 ISLANDERS 1

HALIFAX, N.S. — Lou Levesque had a goal and an assist as the Halifax Mooseheads beat the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 3-1.

Brady Shultz and Braeden MacPhee also scored for the Mooseheads, who were outshot 30-26.

Ross Campbell scored for the Islanders.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2024.