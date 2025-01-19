QMJHL roundup: Oceanic roll past Eagles in shootout

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jonathan Fauchon scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Rimouski Oceanic to a 6-5 win over the visiting Cape Breton Eagles in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Mael St-Denis scored three goals for the East Division-leading Oceanic (28-10-1-2) in regulation time, while Mathieu and Jacob Mathieu netted singles. Spencer Gill, Dominic Pilote and Mael Lavigne all chipped in with two assists apiece.

Luke Patterson, Jacob Newcombe, Joseph Henneberry, Tomas Lavoie and Alexandre Guy scored for the Eagles (21-15-4-2), who were outshot 39-26. Lucas Romeo, Lavoie and Newcombe each had two assists.

The Eagles led 2-1 after the first period and the teams were tied 4-4 heading into the third.

The Oceanic went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Eagles were 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

FOREURS 4 SAGUENEENS 3 (SO)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Noah Reinhart scored the only goal of the three-round shootout to lift the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs to a 4-3 win over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

Alix Durocher, Philippe Veilleux and Reinhart scored for the Foreurs (17-20-3-1) in regulation time.

Maxim Masse, Emile Ricard and Thomas Desruisseaux scored for the Sagueneens (23-10-3-6), who outshot the visitors 47-30.

---

SEA DOGS 2 REMPARTS 1 (OT)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Nate Tivey scored at 1:54 of overtime as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the Quebec Remparts 2-1.

Dylan Rozzi also scored for the Sea Dogs (18-23-0-0), who were outshot 39-32. Nicolas Bilodeau had two assists.

Thomas Auger scored for the Remparts (17-21-2-2).

---

TITAN 2 WILDCATS 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Noah Laberge scored the game-winning goal at 19:21 of the third period as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the visiting Moncton Wildcats.

Noah Laberge also scored once for the Titan (23-15-1-1), who were outshot 45-29. Titan goaltender Joshua Fleming made 44 saves.

Juraj Pekarcik scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (33-7-2-0).

---

CATARACTES 2 OLYMPIQUES 1 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Jiri Klima knocked scored at 1:40 of overtime as the Shawinigan Cataractes edged the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 2-1.

Chad Lygitsakos also scored for the Cataractes (24-16-0-2), who were outshot 29-22.

Jérémie Minville scored for the Olympiques (11-22-6-3).

---

DRAKKAR 4 VOLTIGEURS 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Justin Poirier had a goal and two assists as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar beat the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-2.

Anthony Lavoie, Raoul Boilard and Samuel Boisvert also scored for the Drakkar (22-17-2-1), who were outshot 35-27.

Sam Oliver and Renaud Poulin scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (28-11-2-2).

---

ARMADA 7 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Justin Carbonneau scored three goals and Vincent Desjardins had two goals and four assists as the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada whipped the Victoriaville Tigres 7-1.

Egor Goriunov and Xavier Villeneuve each scored once for the Armada (23-16-2-0), who outshot the hosts 52-28.

Thomas Paquet scored for the Tigres (11-27-1-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.