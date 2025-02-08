QMJHL roundup: Oliver, Charrois shine as Voltigeurs tame Tigres

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. - Sam Oliver had two goals and an assist, Louis-Felix Charrois made 24 saves and the Drummondville Voltigeurs blanked the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 3-0 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Centre Marcel Dionne.

Adam Cavallin also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (32-12-3-3), who had a short-handed and power-play goal. Teo Toubans Besnier chipped in with two assists.

Netminder Gabriel D'Aigle stopped 23 of 26 shots for the Tigres (12-33-1-3), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

The Voltigeurs went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Tigres were 0-for-3.

In other QMJHL action on Saturday:

---

OCEANIC 3 REMPARTS 2 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Eriks Mateiko scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the visiting Rimouski Oceanic to a 3-2 win over the Quebec Remparts.

Jacob Mathieu and Mael Lavigne scored in regulation for the East Division-leading Oceanic (35-12-1-2), while Mael St-Denis had two assists.

Benjamin Vigneault and Justin Cote scored for the Remparts (19-26 — 2-3), who were outshot 34-19.

---

PHOENIX 5 OLYMPIQUES 4 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Hugo Primeau scored 1:41 into overtime to lift the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 5-4 win over the Gatineau Olympiques.

Mavrick Lachance scored twice for the Phoenix (27-16-2-4) in regulation, while Charles-Antoine Beauregard and Thomas Rousseau netted singles.

Julien Paille, Taos Jordan, Isaiah Parent and Justin Blais scored for the Olympiques (11-26-7-5).

Both teams had 27 shots on goal.

---

MOOSEHEADS 2 TITAN 1

HALIFAX, N.S. — Callum Aucoin's goal at 2:39 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Halifax Mooseheads to a 2-1 win over the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Braeden MacPhee scored the other goal for the Mooseheads (17-26-6-1), who were outshot 23-19.

Maddex Marmulak scored for the Titan (25-21-1-1), who led 1-0 after the first period but were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

---

ISLANDERS 5 WILDCATS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Anthony Flanagan had a goal and assist, Donald Hickey made 33 saves, and the Charlottetown Islanders defeated the visiting Moncton Wildcats 5-3.

Nikita Voyaga, Brayden Stumpf, Nathan Leek and William Shields also scored for the Islanders (24-22-2-1), who were outshot 36-18.

Vincent Collard scored twice for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (38-9-2-0), while Markus Vidicek added a single.

---

DRAKKAR 5 SEA DOGS 4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Louis-Charles Plourde's power-play goal at 9:15 of the third period snapped a 4-4 deadlock and lifted the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 5-4 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Justin Poirier and Samuel Boisvert each scored twice for the Drakkar (27-19-3-1), who trailed 4-2 heading into the third period. Anthony Lavoie chipped in with two assists.

Zachary Morin, Nicolas Bilodeau, Benjamin Amyot and Reid Calder scored for the Sea Dogs (19-31-0-0), who were outshot 38-24. Elliot Dube hade two assists in the loss.

---

EAGLES 5 ARMADA 4 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Lewis Gendron scored 2:52 into overtime as the Cape Breton Eagles outlasted the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-4.

Brayden Schmidt, Joseph Henneberry, Luke Patterson and Cam Squires also scored for the Eagles (24-17-4-3), who outshot the visitors 33-17.

Justin Carbonneau scored twice for the Armada (28-17-3-0), while Mateo Nobert and Theo Lemieux added singles.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025, 2025.