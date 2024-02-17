RIMOUSKI, Que. — Peteris Bulans scored at 3:15 of overtime as the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens recovered from blowing a three-goal lead in the third period to slip past the Rimouski Oceanic 5-4 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Emile Guite scored twice for the Sagueneens, while Thomas Desruisseaux and Maxim Masse netted singles. The Sagueneens outshot the Oceanic 35-27.

Mathys Dube, Brett Arsenault, Quinn Kennedy and Maxim Barbashev scored for the Oceanic. Spencer Gill and Mathys Laurent each chipped in with two assists.

The Oceanic trailed 4-1 with under 10 minutes left in the third when Arsenault and Kennedy scored to make it 4-3. Barbashev tied the game with 19 seconds left in regulation.

The teams were tied 0-0 after the first period and 1-1 after the second.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

ISLANDERS 4 ARMADA 2

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Michael Horth's unassisted goal at 18:35 of the second period stood up as the winner as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the visiting B; ainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-2.

Ondrej Maruna, William Shields and Giovanni Morneau also scored for the Islanders (21-26-3-2), who outshot the Armada 33-28.

Philippe Fauchon and Jonathan Fauchon scored for the Armada (24-24-4-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 SEA DOGS 4 (OT)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jeremie Minville's third goal of the game, scored at 2:34 of overtime, lifted the visiting Gatineau Olympiques to a 5-4 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Alexander Gaudio and Charles Boutin also scored for the Olympiques (20-29-3-3), who were outshot 34-26. Boutin and Justin Boisselle each had two assists in the win.

Joseph Ianniello scored twice and added two assists for the Sea Dogs (16-30-4-3), while Nicolas Bilodeau and Pavel Simek netted singles. Nate Tivey chipped in with two assists.

---

HUSKIES 6 REMPARTS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored three goals as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the visiting Quebec Remparts 6-2.

Daniil Bourash, Samuel Rousseau and Samuel Savoie (empty-netter) also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (35-14-1-3), who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Daniel Agostino and Julien Beland scored for the Remparts (18-32-4-0), who were outshot 45-24.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.