QMJHL roundup: Plourde paces Drakkar in 5-0 win over Armada

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Louis-Charles Plourde scored twice, Olivier Ciarlo made 22 saves and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar blitzed the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-0 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Felix Gagnon, Raoul Boilard and Julien Paille also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (25-3-2-0), who outshot the Armada 33-22.

Charles-Edward Gravel stopped 16 of 18 shots in the Armada (14-13-2-0) net, while Edouard Gautheir stopped 12 of 15 shots for the Armada.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

REMPARTS 6 ISLANDERS 5

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Mikael Huchette scored with 51 seconds left in the third period to lift the Quebec Remparts to a 6-5 victory over the visiting Charlottetown Islanders.

Zachary Marquis-Laflamme scored three goals for the Remparts (11-15-0-0), while Vsevolod Komarov and Charles Savoie chipped in with single markers.

Lucas Romeo scored twice for the Islanders (11-15-1-1), with singles netted by Marcus Kearsey, Giovanni Morneau and Cole Huckins.

---

FOREURS 4 TIGRES 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Alexandre Guy scored a goal and an assist as the Val-d'Or Foreurs topped the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 4-2.

Nathan Brisson, David Doucet and Emile Desjardins all scored once for the Foreurs (9-17-0-1).

Tommy Cormier and Emerick Bussières scored once for the Tigres (16-7-3-0).

---

PHOENIX 4 CATARACTES 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Louis-Alex Tremblay scored once and added an assist as the Sherbrooke Phoenix edged the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3.

Coen Miller, Israel Mianscum and Hugo Primeau also scored for the Phoenix (15-10-1-2), who were outshot 41-22 on home ice.

Eli Baillargeon scored twice for the Cataractes (8-17-2-0), while Natan Ethier added a single.

---

OCEANIC 8 OLYMPIQUES 0

GATINEAU, Que. — Vincent Filion kicked out 16 shots to post the shutout as the visiting Rimouski Oceanic blitzed the Gatineau Olympiques 8-0.

Jacob Mathieu and Maxim Barbashev scored twice for the Oceanic (15-12-2-0), while Dominic Pilote, Lyam Jacques, Julien Béland and Maël St-Denis netted singles.

Olympiques netminder Kian Hodgins kicked out 15 of 18 shots, while Olympiques (9-17-1-2) netminder Zach Pelletier kicked out 20 of 25 shots.

---

WILDCATS 8 SAGUENEENS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Yoan Loshing and Preston Lounsbury each scored twice as the Moncton Wildcats downed the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 8-2.

Thomas Auger, Olivier Boutin, Vincent Collard and Julius Sumpf each scored once for the Wildcats (18-7-1-1).

Emmanuel Vermette and Jonathan Prud'homme scored for the Sagueneens (13-12-2-2).

---

SEA DOGS 6 EAGLES 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Noah Reinhart scored a goal and added three assists as the Saint John Sea Dogs tipped the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 6-3.

Reid Calder, Eriks Mateiko, Mathis Gauthier, Kency Pierre-Noël and Matteo Mann also scored for the Sea Dogs (11-13-1-2).

Émile Ricard, Angelo Fullerton and Cam Squires scored for the Eagles (14-14-0-0).

---

HUSKIES 2 MOOSEHEADS 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — First period goals by Louis-Philippe Fontaine and Thomas Verdon was all the offence the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies needed to beat the visiting Halifax Mooseheads 2-0.

William Rousseau made 24 saves to post the shutout for the West Division-leading Huskies (15-7-1-3).

Mathis Rousseau stopped 38 of 40 shots for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (19-7-3-0).

