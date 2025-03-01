ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. - Remi Gelinas scored twice on the power play as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 6-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Arena Glencore.

Antonin Verreault, Benjamin Brunelle, Lucas Veilleux and Bill Zonnon also scored for the Huskies (30-18-3-5), who led 3-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third. Lars Steiner, Ty Higgins and Zonnon each chipped in with two assists.

Maxim Masse and Thomas Desruisseaux scored for the Sagueneens (33-14-3-7), who outshot the hosts 31-29. Alex Huang chipped in with two assists.

The Huskies went 3-for-4 on the power play, while the Sagueneens were 2-for-6.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

OCEANIC 3 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Mael Lavigne scored twice, Mathieu Cataford had two assists, and the visiting Rimouski Oceanic rolled past the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3-1.

Lou Levesque also scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (41-12-2-2), who outshot the Drakkar 25-20.

Justin Gendron scored for the Drakkar (31-22-3-1), who were tied 1-1 after the opening period but trailed 3-1 heading into the third. Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.

---

VOLTIGEURS 1 ISLANDERS 0

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Renaud Poulin's first-period goal stood up as the winner as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs beat the Charlottetown Islanders 1-0 in a battle of superb goaltenders.

Riley Mercer stopped 37 shots for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (35-16-3-3) to record the shutout, while Nicolas Ruccia stopped 27 of 28 shots for the Islanders (27-26-2-1).

---

EAGLES 6 SEA DOGS 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Romain Litalien and Joseph Henneberry each scored twice, Brayden Schmitt had a goal and assist, and the Cape Breton Eagles beat the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 6-3.

Tomas Lavoie and Joseph Henneberry also scored for the Eagles (29-19-4-3), who outshot the visitors 46-41.

Zachary Morin, Tyler Peddle and Olivier scored for the Sea Dogs (20-37-0-0).

---

WILDCATS 4 ARMADA 3 (OT)

MONCTON, N.B. — Markus Vidicek scored at 4:15 of overtime as the Moncton Wildcats rallied from a three-goal deficit to post a 4-3 win over the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Gabe Smith, Preston Lounsbury and Julius Sumpf also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (45-9-2-0), who trailed 3-1 heading into the third period. Loke Johansson chipped in with two assists.

Brayden Besner, Matt Gosselin and Mateo Nobert scored for the West Division-leading Armada (32-17-5-2), who were outshot 41-21.

---

PHOENIX 8 TIGRES 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Chad Bellemare scored twice, Brandon Delarosbil had a goal and two assists, and the Sherbrooke Phoenix whipped the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 8-2.

Charles-Antoine Beauregard, Zachary Paulhus, Jayden Plouffe, Alexis Doucet and Hugo Primeau also scored for the Phoenix (31-19-2-4), who outshot the visitors 43-20. Florent Houle and Olivier Lampron each chipped in with three assists, while Hugo Marcil and Mavrick Lachance each added a pair of helpers.

Eliott Simard and Olivier Houde scored for the Tigres (15-38-1-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.