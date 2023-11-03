QMJHL roundup: Rousseau earns shutout as Huskies roll to 6-0 win over Wildcats

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — William Rousseau made 36 saves for the shutout as Rouyn-Noranda downed Moncton 6-0 on Thursday night.

Antonin Verreault scored twice while Samuel Rousseau, Thomas Verdon, Benjamin Brunelle and Andrei Loshko had the other goals.

PHŒNIX 1 EAGLES 0

CAPE BRETON - Samuel St-Hilaire stopped 22 shots as Sherbrooke downed Cape Breton.

Hugo Primeau had the lone goal and Eagles goaltender Jakub Milota made 28 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.