CHARLOTTETOWN — Benjamin Brunelle had a goal and an assist as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Charlottetown Islanders 4-2 on Thursday.

Daniil Bourash, Andrei Loshko and Drew Lutz also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (6-2-1-2), which extended its winning streak to three games. William Rousseau made 33 saves.

Michael Horth and Lucas Romeo replied for Charlottetown (6-5-0). Aksels Ozols stopped 26-of-29 shots.

Bourash and Loshko gave the Huskies a 2-0 lead heading into the second period, and Brunelle made it 3-1 entering the third.

Horth trimmed the deficit to 3-2 with just 7:41 remaining, but Lutz sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:17 left in the contest.

---

TITAN 7 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. - Donovan Arsenault had a hat trick and one assist as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan toppled the Cape Breton Eagles 7-2.

Milo Roelens, Harry Clements, Louis-François Bélanger and Joseph Henneberry contributed the others for Acadie-Bathurst (5-6-0).

Cam MacDonald and Cam Squires replied for Cape Breton (6-5-0).

---

SAGUENÉENS 4 OCÉANIC 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. - Maxim Massé netted two goals to push the Chicoutimi Saguenéens past the Rimouski Océanic 4-2.

Samuel Vachon and Emmanuel Vermette also scored for Chicoutimi (3-4-1-1).

Alexandre Blais and Spencer Gill registered a goal apiece for Rimouski (5-4-1).

---

TIGRES 6 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. - Egor Goriunov had two goals and an assist in the Victoriaville Tigres' 6-1 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Nathaniel Harvey, Nikita Prishchepov, Maxime Pellerin and Tommy Cormier also scored for Victoriaville (5-4-0), which scored six unanswered in the final two periods after being down 1-0 after the first.

Tristan Roy had the lone marker for Drummondville (5-2-2-1).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.