QMJHL roundup: Sagueneens hold off Huskies, Phoenix blank Titan

SAGUENAY, Que. - Two goals from defenceman Jonathan Prud'homme powered the Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 6-4 victory over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Vermette also scored twice for the Sagueneens (29-12-9), while Peteris Bulans had a goal and an assist, and Nathan Lecompte also found the back of the net.

Raphael Precourt stopped 33 of the 37 shots he faced for a Chicoutimi side that has won five straight.

The Huskies (28-13-8) got two goals from Antonin Verreault and one apiece from Harijs Cjunskis and Samuel Beauchemin.

Samuel Meloche made 17 saves for Rouyn-Noranda before getting pulled to start the third period. Zach Pelletier saved six shots in relief.

Chicoutimi jumped out to a 5-0 lead midway through the second period before Rouyn-Noranda scored four straight. Bulans' empty-net strike sealed the result at 6-4 with 18 seconds left on the game clock.

---

PHOENIX 1 TITAN 0

BATHURST, N.B. — Linards Feldbergs stopped all 25 shots he faced as Sherbrooke (28-16-6) blanked Acadie-Bathurst 1-0. Thomas Rousseau scored the game's lone goal at the 2:47 mark of the second period. Acadie-Bathurst (25-22-2) has now lost two in a row.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.