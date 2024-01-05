VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Sam Oliver had two goals and an assist as the Western Conference-leading Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Victoriaville Tigres 6-2 on Friday night in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Mikael Huchette — with a goal and an assist — Ethan Gauthier, Kassim Gaudet and Maxime-Olivier Drolet also scored for Drummondville (25-9-5), while Vsevolod Komarov pitched in with two assists.

Voltigeurs goaltender Riley Mercer stopped 24 shots to earn the win.

Drummondville has won four games in a row.

Justin Gendron and Mathis Aguilar replied for Victoriaville (23-10-3). Aguilar also had an assist.

Tigres netminder Nathan Darveau made 40 saves.

Victoriaville jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period before Drummondville responded with six unanswered in the second and third.

Oliver kicked things off with his 15th midway through the second and iced the game with an empty-net goal late in the third.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

SEA DOGS 2 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Drew Elliott scored the game-winning goal at 15:25 of the third period as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the Charlottetown Islanders.

Vince Élie also scored for Saint John (14-18-6). Sea Dogs goaltender Patrick Leaver stopped 29 shots.

Alexis Michaud scored the lone goal for Charlottetown (17-19-2). Islanders netminder Carter Bickle made 32 saves.

HUSKIES 6 ARMADA 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Daniil Bourash and Andrei Loshko each scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

François-James Buteau and Jérémy Langlois also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (25-8-4). Huskies goaltender William Rousseau made 24 saves.

Philippe Fauchon, Mateo Nobert and Alexis Bourque scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (16-18-3).

Armada netminder Olivier Ciarlo kicked out 26 of 31 shots and Edouard Gauthier stopped two of three in relief.

OLYMPIQUES 5 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Justin Boisselle produced a goal and an assist as the Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Billy Kollias, Jérémie Dumas-Larouche, Emile Dubois and Charles Boutin also scored for Gatineau (10-25-4). Olympiques netminder Zach Pelletier saved 24 shots.

Nathan Baril and Fredéric Potvin replied for Val-d'Or (12-22-2).

Foreurs netminder Mathis Lussier saved one of three shots and William Blackburn saved 26 of 29.

EAGLES 5 REMPARTS 2

QUÉBEC — Olivier Houde and Antoine Roy each scored twice as the Cape Breton Eagles topped the Quebec Remparts.

Cam Squires also scored for Cape Breton (20-17-2). Eagles netminder Jakub Milota kicked out 28 shots.

Alexandre Desmarais and Daniel Agostino scored for Quebec (14-22-2). Remparts goaltender Vincent Filion stopped 31 shots.

TITAN 2 CATARACTES 0

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Antoine Keller earned a 26-save shutout as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan blanked the Shawinigan Cataractes 2-0.

Colby Huggan and Robert Orr scored the goals for Acadie-Bathurst (18-18-3).

Netminder Félix Hamel saved 18 shots for Shawinigan (16-19-3).

PHOENIX 5 SAGUENÉENS 4 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Israël Mianscum scored twice, including the game-winning goal at 4:38 of the overtime period, as the Sherbrooke Phoenix edged the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

Charles-Antoine Beauregard, Andrew Belchamber and Mavrick Lachance also scored for Sherbrooke (17-17-4). Phoenix netminder Jacob Brochu saved 28 shots.

Marek Beaudoin, Émile Duquet, Emmanuel Vermette and Maxim Massé scored for Chicoutimi (17-17-6). Saguenéens goaltender Raphaël Précourt stopped 22 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.