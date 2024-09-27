QMJHL roundup: Sea Dogs net first victory with road win over Islanders

CHARLOTTETOWN — The visiting Saint John Sea Dogs scored three unanswered goals in the first period en route to a 6-2 victory against the Charlottetown Islanders in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday at the Eastlink Centre.

Tyler Peddle scored three goals, including twice on the power play for the Sea Dogs, who won their first game of the young season and improved to 1-2. Nate Tivey had a goal and three assists, while Elliot Dube and William Yared chipped in with singles.

Matthew Butler and Alexis Michaud scored for the winless Islanders, who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 5-0 heading into the third. The Islanders have lost two of their three games in regulation time and lost the third in a shootout.

The Islanders outshot the Sea Dogs 47-33 but couldn't solve the superb goaltending of Charles-Edward Gravel.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — The visiting Halifax Mooseheads spotted Cape Breton an early 2-0 lead before storming back to beat the Eagles 5-2.

Jack Martin paced the Mooseheads with a goal and two assists, while Cade Moser, Lou Levesque, Antoine Fontaine and Shawn Carrier netted singles for the visitors, who improved to 3-0.

The Mooseheads went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the Eagles went 0-for-6.

Lucas Romeo and Callum Aucoin scored for the Eagles, who outshot the Mooseheads 26-22 but slipped to 0-3.

---

TIGRES 7 HUSKIES 6

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Justin Larose scored twice and Francesco Iasenza had a goal and two assists as the Victoriaville Tigres edged the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 7-6.

The Tigres, who improved to 2-1, also got goals from Joseph Henneberry, Olivier Laverdiere, Alexis Bourque and Justin Gendron.

Evan Courtois and Lars Steiner paced the Huskies with two goals apiece, while Antonin Verreault and Axel Dufresne added singles. The Huskies have a win, loss and overtime loss in their first three games.

The Huskies outshot the Tigres 46-26.

---

PHOENIX 5 REMPARTS 4 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Charles-Antoine Beauregard scored 33 seconds into overtime to lift the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Quebec Remparts.

Thomas Rousseau, Olivier Lampron, Florent Houle and Chad Bellemare also scored for the Phoenix, who improved to 2-1.

Justin Cote and Maddox Dagenais both scored twice for the Remparts, who slipped to 1-1-1-0.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 VOLTIGEURS 3 (SO)

GATINEAU, Que. — William Labranche scored at 12:24 of the third period to tie the game 3-3 for hosts, and then added one in the shootout as the Gatineau Olympiques edge the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-3.

Nathan Levesque and Justin Boisselle also scored in regulation for the Olympiques, who improved to 1-2.

David Bosson, Sam Oliver and Adam Cavallin scored for the Voltigeurs, who slipped to 2-0-0-1.

---

SAGUENEENS 7 CATARACTES 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Emmanuel Vermette scored three goals and Emile Duquet and Maxim Masse each added a pair as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes 7-3.

Felix Lacerte, Matvei Gridin and Natan Ethier scored for the Cataractes, who trailed 4-0 after the first period and 6-0 heading into the third.

The Sagueneens improved to 2-1, while the Cataractes slipped to 2-1.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.