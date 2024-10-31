QMJHL Roundup: Sea Dogs snap Wildcats' three-game win streak with OT victory

ST. JOHN, N.B. — Matteo Mann scored the game-winning goal 1:51 into overtime and the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the Moncton Wildcats 3-2 on Thursday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

William Yared scored twice in regulation for Saint John (9-7-0), which has won two straight games. Charles-Édward Gravel made 33 saves.

Caleb Desnoyers and Juraj Pekarcik replied for Moncton (11-2-2), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Jacob Steinman stopped 22 shots.

Pekarcik gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead at 2:33 of the second period before Yared netted his second of the game at 4:05 of the third period to eventually send it to overtime.

---

SAGUENÉENS 3 ARMADA 2 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. - Jonathan Prud'homme knocked in the game-winning goal at 2:14 of overtime as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 3-2.

Félix Gagnon had two goals in regulation, along with an assist on the winner for Chicoutimi (8-3-2-2), which recovered from an 0-2 deficit after the first period.

Mateo Nobert and Vincent Desjardins scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (7-6-1).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.