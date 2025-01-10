SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored three goals and added an assist, and Felix Lacerte had two goals and two assists as the Shawinigan Cataractes pounced on the visiting Victoriaville Tigres en route to an 10-0 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League victory on Friday.

Matvei Gridin scored two power-play goals for the Cataractes (22-14-0-2), while Jordan Tourigny, Vince Elie and Jacob Lachance netted singles. Dupois chipped in with four assists.

Owen Bresson stopped 16 shots to record the shutout for the hosts, who led 3-0 after the first period and 5-0 heading into the third.

Brandon Lavoie let in five goals on 16 shots for the Tigres (11-24-1-3), before being replaced by Gabriel D'Aigle, who allowed five goals on 25 shots.

In the night's other game, the Rimouski Oceanic are hosting the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Friday:

---

DRAKKAR 5 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Matyas Melovsky had a goal and two assists as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the Quebec Remparts 5-1.

Justin Gendron, Alexis Bernier, Justin Poirier and Jules Boilard also scored for the Drakkar (21-14-2-1), who outshot the Remparts 31-28.

Nathan Quinn scored for the Remparts (16-19-1-2), who trailed 2-0 heading into the third period.

---

OCEANIC 4 ARMADA 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — The Rimouski Oceanic scored twice in the first period then hung on toe beat the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-2.

Luke Coughlin, Lou Levesque, Mael St-Denis and Jacob Mathieu (empty-netter) scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (25-10-0-2).

Theo Lemieux and Xavier Villeneuve scored for the Armada (19-16-2-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.