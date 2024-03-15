QMJHL roundup: St-Denis, Blais power Oceanic past Phoenix

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Mael St-Denis scored three goals, Alexandre Blais had a goal and three assists, and the visiting Rimouski Oceanic rolled over the Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday.

Quinn Kennedy and Jacob Mathieu also scored for the Oceanic (35-25-5-0), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

Louis-Alex Tremblay, Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu and Olivier Dubois scored for the Phoenix (32-26-1-5), who were outshot 28-19.

The Phoenix went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Oceanic went 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Friday:

----

CATARACTES 8 FOREURS 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Vince Elie scored twice, Felix Lacerte had a goal and three assists and the Shawinigan Cataractes crushed the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 8-1.

Jacob Lachance, Tristan Roy, Jordan Tourigny, Kody Dupuis and Jiri Klima also scored for the Cataractes (27-33-3-1), who led 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

Samuel Fiala scored for the Foreurs (15-44-3-2), who were outshot 34-24.

----

VOLTIGEURS 5 ARMADA 4

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Justin Cote's penalty shot marker at 6:07 of the third period stood up as the winner as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-4.

Cote had two goals and an assist for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (44-14-5-1), while Lukas Landry, Mikael Huchette and Noah Reinhart added singles.

Vincent Desjardins scored twice for the Armada (29-29-4-2), while Olivier Lemieux and Mathis Cloutier netted singles. The Armada outshot the Voltigeurs 38-37.

---

SAGUENEENS 7 REMPARTS 6

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Maxim Masse and Thomas Desruisseaux each had a goal and three assists as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens edged the visiting Quebec Remparts 7-6.

Alexis Morin, Christophe Berthelot, Craig Armstrong, Nathan Lecompte and Emmanuel Vermette also scored for the Sagueneens (34-24-4-3), who were outshot 28-26.

Pier-Etienne Cloutier, Daniel Agostino, Nathan Quinn, Xavier Lebel, Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel and Antoine Dorion scored for the Remparts (21-39-4-0).

POKE CHECKS: Three QMJHL teams cracked this week's Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 rankings. The Baie-Comeau Drakkar are ranked No. 4, the Drummondville Voltigeurs are ranked No. 8, and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies are ranked No. 9.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.