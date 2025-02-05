DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. - Thomas Verdon scored twice — including the winner at 1:36 in overtime — and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-2 on Wednesday.

Antonin Verreault also scored and Verdon added an assist on the goal for Rouyn-Noranda (26-12-5).

Huskies netminder Samuel Meloche stopped 37 shots in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Jesse Allecia and Sam Oliver replied for Drummondville (30-12-6), which leads the Western Conference with 66 points.

Voltigeurs goaltender Riley Mercer saved 30 of 33 shots.

Rouyn-Noranda is second in the West with 60 points.

OCÉANIC 3 PHOENIX 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Maël St-Denis scored twice as the Rimouski Océanic topped the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Anthony Paré also scored for Rimouski (34-11-3). Océanic netminder Mathis Langevin saved 38 of 39 shots.

Éliott Guenette replied for Sherbrooke (26-15-6). Phoenix goaltender Linards Feldbergs kicked out 28 of 31 shots.

SAGUENÉENS 4 REMPARTS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Alex Huang scored a goal as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens defeated the Québec Remparts.

Émile Guité, Connor Haynes and Kassim Gaudet also scored once for Chicoutimi (27-17-9). Saguenéens netminder Raphaël Précourt kicked out 24 of 25 shots.

Peter Valent replied for Québec (18-26-4). Remparts goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault kicked out 36 of 39 shots.

ARMADA 6 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Justin Carbonneau had a goal and two assists as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Eliot Litalien, Ludovik Grenier, Egor Goriunov, Rafaël Cloutier and Olivier Lemieux also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (27-17-2). Armada netminder Félix Hamel stopped 20 of 22 shots.

Reid Calder and Zachary Morin replied for Saint John (19-29-0). Sea Dogs goaltender Justin Robinson stopped 34 of 40 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.