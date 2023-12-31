QUEBEC — Charle Truchon's power-play goal at 4:42 of overtime lifted the visiting Rimouski Oceanic to a 4-3 win over the Quebec Remparts in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at Centre Videotron.

Dominic Pilote, Jacob Mathieu and Julien Beland also scored for the Oceanic (18-16-3-0), who trailed 2-1 after the first period. The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

Kassim Gaudet scored twice for the Remparts (14-20-2-0), while Charles-Oliver Villeneuve netted a single.

The Oceanic outshot the Remparts 36-34.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

EAGLES 4 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX, N.S. — The visiting Cape Breton Eagles erased a 2-1 third-period deficit with three unanswered goals to knock off the Halifax Mooseheads 4-2.

Lincoln Waugh, Charles-Antoine Lavallee, Cole Burbidge and Angelo Fullerton scored for the Eagles (19-17-1-0).

Mathieu Cataford and Liam Kilfoil scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (23-10-4-1).

---

TITAN 4 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Joseph Henneberry scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-2.

Milo Roelens and Robert Orr also scored for the Titan (17-17-1-2), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Noah Reinhart and Coen Miller scored for the Sea Dogs (13-18-3-2), who were outshot 40-27.

---

DRAKKAR 4 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Isaac Dufort scored twice and Felix Gagnon chipped in with two assists as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-1.

Raoul Boilard and Justin Poirier also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (31-4-2-0).

Nathan Lecompte scored for the Sagueneens (17-17-2-2).

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 CATARACTES 3 (SO)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Vsevolod Komarov of Drummondville scored at 19:52 of the third period to tie the game 3-3, and the Voltigeurs prevailed in the shootout to post a 4-3 victory over the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes.

Sam Oliver and Lukas Landry also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (23-9-4-1) in regulation time.

Felix Lacerte, Lou-Felix Denis and Kody Dupuis scored for the Cataractes (15-18-2-1), who were outshot 46-31.

---

HUSKIES 11 FOREURS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Antonin Verreault, Francois-James Buteau and Leighton Carruthers each scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies whipped the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 11-2.

Anthony Turcotte, Thomas Verdon, Danill Bourash, Mathis Perron and Emeric Gaudet also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (24-8-1-3), who outshot the visitors 49-21.

Nathan Brisson and Thomas Larouche scored for the Foreurs (12-20-1-1).

---

PHOENIX 3 ARMADA 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Olivier Dubois had a goal and assist as the Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 3-1.

Israel Mianscum and Olivier Lampron also scored for the Phoenix (16-16-1-3).

Jonathan Fauchon scored for the Armada (15-17-3-0), who were outshot 36-17.

---

TIGRES 4 OLYMPIQUES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Maxime Pellerin, Francesco Iasenza, Justin Larose and Justin Gendron each scored a goal as the Victoriaville Tigres defeated the visiting Gatineau Olympiques.

Netminder Nahan Darveau made 23 saves for the Tigres (22-9-3-0).

Jacob Kaine scored for the Olympiques (9-24-2-2).

---

ISLANDERS 4 WILDCATS 3 (SO)

MONCTON, N.B. — Simon Hughes had a goal and assist and the visiting Charlottetown Islanders prevailed in the shootout to edge the Moncton Wildcats 4-3.

Simon Duguay and Michael Horth also scored for the Islanders (16-18-1-1), who outshot the Wildcats 38-37.

Alex Mercier, Olivier Boutin and Etinne Morin scored for the Wildcats (22-8-2-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2023.