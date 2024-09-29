MONCTON, N.B. — Amelio Santini scored the game's first goal and assisted on the last one as the visiting Halifax Mooseheads defeated the Moncton Wildcats 4-1 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Shawn Carrier, Liam Kilfoil and Antoine Fontaine also scored for the unbeaten Mooseheads, who were outshot 40-26, but managed to win their fourth straight game.

Etienne Morin scored for the Wildcats, who have two wins, a loss and overtime loss in their four regular-season games.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

DRAKKAR 6 SAGUENEENS 5 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Thomas Chafe scored at 3:09 of overtime as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 6-5.

Jérémy Leroux scored twice for the Drakkar (3-1), while Julien Paillé, Jules Boilard and Louis-Charles Plourde netted singles.

Émile Guité scored twice for the Sagueneens (2-1-1-0), while Emile Duquet, Loïc Usereau and Emmanuel Vermette added singles.

---

ARMADA 6 OCEANIC 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Jonathan Fauchon and Maddox Thisdelle each scored twice as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada beat the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 6-3.

Justin Carbonneau and Mateo Nobert each scored once for the Armada, who evened their record at 2-2.

Mathieu Cataford, Pavel Simek and Luke Coughlin scored for the Oceanic, who slipped to 1-3.

---

SEA DOGS 2 EAGLES 1 (SO)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Nate Tivey's goal in the ninth round of a shootout lifted the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs to a 2-1 win over the Cape Breton Eagles.

Dylan Rozzi scored in regulation for the Sea Dogs, who improved to 2-2.

Tomas Lavoie scored for the Eagles, who have three losses and a shootout loss in four games.

Both teams had 30 shots on goal during regulation and overtime.

---

ISLANDERS 2 TITAN 0

BATHURST, N.B. — Spencer Caines and Alexis Michaud scored second-period goals to lift the visiting Charlottetown Islanders to a 2-0 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Nicolas Ruccia stopped 25 shots and earn the shutout for the Islanders, who improved to 1-2-0-1.

Goaltender Mathis Langevin stopped 19 of 21 shots for the Titan, who slipped to 3-1.

---

VOLTIGEURS 7 FOREURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Yoan Tasse and Maxime-Olivier Drolet each scored twice as Drummondville Voltigeurs zapped the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 7-1.

William Dumont, Maxime Lambert and Maxime Lafond also scored for the Voltigeurs, who improved to 3-0-0-1.

Benjamin Cossette Ayotte scored for the Foreurs, who slipped to 1-2-1-0.

---

REMPARTS 9 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Benjamin Vigneault scored twice and added three assists as the visiting Quebec Remparts crushed the Victoriaville Tigres 9-1.

Xavier Lebel, Mathias Loiselle, Jayden Rousseau, Maddox Dagenais, Nathan Quinn, Gabriel Courchesne and Nathan Plouffe also scored for the Remparts, who improved to 2-1-1-0.

Eliott Simard scored for the Tigres, who slipped to 2-2.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.