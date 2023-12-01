SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Egor Goriunov had two goals and one assist, Nathan Darveau made 38 saves and the Victoriaville Tigres used a two-goal third period to defeat the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-3 on Thursday.

Mael Lavigne, Tommy Cormier and Nikita Prishchepov also scored for Victoriaville (16-6-3), which sits atop the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Western Conference.

Félix Lacerte, with two goals, and Éli Baillargeon replied for Shawinigan (8-15-2), which dropped its fifth in a row.

Mathis Langevin stopped 26-of-30 shots.

Lacerte scored back-to-back goals at 7:44, then 13:51, of the second period to knot the game at 3-3 going into the third. But Prishchepov scored the go-ahead marker at 5:39 of the final frame before Goriunov added an empty-netter with 1:06 left to seal the win.

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 OLYMPIQUES 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Peter Repcik had two goals and one assist in leading the Drummondville Voltigeurs to a 6-2 win over the Gatineau Olympiques.

Drew Elliott, William Dumont, Maxime-Olivier Drolet and Tyler Peddle each chipped in with a goal for Drummondville (15-8-3-1).

Joey Vetrano and Justin Dumais scored for Gatineau (8-16-1-2).

---

SEA DOGS 7 WILDCATS 4

MONCTON — Peter Reynolds scored a hat trick in powering the Saint John Sea Dogs past the Moncton Wildcats 7-4.

Noah Reinhart and Vince Élie each had a goal and two assists for Saint John (10-13-1-2). Eriks Mateiko and Kency Pierre-Noel also scored.

Julius Sumpf, Alex Mercier, Thomas Auger and Oscar Plandowski replied for Moncton (17-7-1-1).

---

PHOENIX 4 ISLANDERS 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Andrew Belchamber had a goal and an assist as the Sherbrooke Phoenix cruised past the Charlottetown Islanders 4-1.

Olivier Dubois, Israel Mianscum and Mavrick Lachance also scored for Sherbrooke (14-9-1-2).

Carl-Etienne Michel had the lone goal for Charlottetown (10-14-1-1), which dropped its sixth in a row.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.