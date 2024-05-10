QMJHL roundup: Voltigeurs edge Drakkar in OT, lead final series 2-0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Ethan Gauthier scored 5:23 into overtime as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 1-0 in the second game of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Championship final on Friday night.

The Volts, who won Thursday's opening game in the best-of-seven series 5-0, got a 33-save shutout performance from Riley Mercer. Charles-Edward Gravel stopped 38 of 39 shots for the Drakkar.

Both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play.

Game 3 is Monday at Centre Marcel Dionne in Drummondville, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.