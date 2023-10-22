QMJHL roundup: Wildcats pounce on Foreurs to scratch out win
MONCTON, N.B. — Yoan Loshing scored twice, Vincent Collard had a goal and assist, and the Moncton Wildcats defeated the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at Avenir Centre.
Shawn Carrier also scored for the Wildcats (8-3-1-0), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.
Samuel Fiala and Nathan Baril scored for the Foreurs (5-6-0-1), who went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Wildcats went 1-for-4.
The Wildcats outshot the visitors 31-17.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL:
---
SEA DOGS 4 TITAN 2
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Noah Reinhart scored twice as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-2.
Danny Akkouche and Egan Beveridge also scored for the Sea Dogs (4-5-1-1).
Milo Roelens and Blake Pilgrim-Edwards scored for the Titan (6-7-0-0).
---
HUSKIES 4 EAGLES 1
SYDNEY, N.S. — Antonin Verreault scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Cape Breton Eagles 4-1.
Emeric Gaudet, Jérémy Langlois and Mathis Perron also scored for the Huskies (7-3-1-2).
Olivier Houde scored for the Eagles (7-6-0-0).
---
ARMADA 7 OLYMPIQUES 1
GATINEAU, Que. — Jonathan Fauchon scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada crushed the Gatineau Olympiques 7-1.
James Swan, Alexis Bourque, Thomas Paquet, Matthew MacDonald, Eliot Ogonowski and Kristers Ansons also scored for the Armada (7-5-1-0).
Jérémie Minville scored for the Olympiques (3-9-1-1).
---
DRAKKAR 6 SAGUENEENS 5
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Matyas Melovsky scored three times, including the game-winner at 17:21 of the third period, as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Chicoutimi Saguenéens 6-5.
Justin Gill, Isaac Dufort and Shawn Pearson also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading Drakkar (9-2-2-0).
Maxim Massé scored twice, while Émile Guité, Craig Armstrong and Jérémy Leroux scored once for the Sagueneens (5-5-1-1).
---
VOLTIGEURS 6 PHOENIX 2
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Luke Woodworth scored three goals as the Drummondville Voltigeurs beat the Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-2.
Ethan Gauthier scored twice while Justin Côté netted a single for the Voltigeurs (6-4-2-1).
Jakub Hujer and William Arsenault scored for the Phoenix (6-5-0-1).
---
OCEANIC 5 TIGRES 4 (OT)
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Quinn Kennedy scored at 1:17 of overtime as the Rimouski Océanic edged the Victoriaville Tigres 5-4.
Maël St-Denis, Tyson Goguen, Jan Sprynar and Luke Coughlin also scored for the Oceanic (7-5-1-0).
Eliott Simard, Maxime Pellerin, Justin Gendron and Tommy Cormier scored for the Tigres (7-4-1-0).
---
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.