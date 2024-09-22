CHARLOTTETOWN — Yoan Loshing scored three times, including once into an empty net, as the visiting Moncton Wildcats beat the Charlottetown Islanders 6-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Alex Mercier, Caleb Desnoyers and Markus Vidicek also scored for the Wildcats, who outshot the hosts 40-28. Julius Sumpf chipped in with three assists.

Simon Hughes, Alexis Michaud and Spencer Caines scored for the Islanders, who were tied 1-1 after the first period but trailed 5-2 heading into the third.

The Wildcats went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Islanders were 2-for-6.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 OLYMPIQUES 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — The Drummondville Voltigeurs scored three unanswered goals in the first period and then coasted to a 4-1 win over the visiting Gatineau Olympiques.

Sam Oliver had a goal and assist for the Voltigeurs, who led 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Matteo Rotondi, Yoan Tasse and Etienne Dupere also scored for the Volts, who went 1-for-5 on the power play.

Jeremie Minville scored for the Olympiques, who were outshot 27-26 and went 0-for-2 on the power play.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.