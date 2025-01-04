QUEBEC — Zach Pelletier made 25 saves and the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies got goals from four different players to blank the Quebec Remparts 4-0 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Centre Videotron.

Remi Gelinas, Alexis Lemire, Antoine St-Laurent and Thomas Verdon scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (19-9-2-5), who outshot the hosts 34-25.

Netminder Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 30 of 34 shots directed at the Remparts' (15-18-1-2) net.

The Huskies led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third. The Huskies went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Remparts were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

FOREURS 3 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Donovan Arsenault scored twice and Alix Durocher chipped in with two assists as the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 3-1.

Noah Reinhart also scored for the Foreurs (12-18-3-1), who were outshot 24-22.

William-Alexis Tremblay scored for the Olympiques (9-19-5-3), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

---

DRAKKAR 5 ARMADA 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Matyas Melovsky had two goals and an assist and the Baie-Comeau beat the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-2.

Justin Gendron, Louis-Charles Plourde and Anthony Lavoie also scored for the Drakkar (19-14-2-1), who were outshot 42-34. Jules Boilard and Alexis Bernier each chipped in with two assists.

Eliot Ogonowski and Mateo Nobert scored for the Armada (19-15-2-0), who led 2-0 after the first period, but trailed 4-2 heading into the third.

---

ISLANDERS 5 SEA DOGS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Simon Hughes, Maxwell Jardine and Nathan Leek each had a goal and assist as the Charlottetown Islanders defeated the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 4-1.

Marcus Kearsey and Jabez Seymour also scored for the Islanders (14-19-2-1), who outshot the visitors 29-23.

Benjamin Amyot scored for the Sea Dogs (16-20-0-0), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

---

EAGLES 5 TITAN 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Jacob Newcome had a goal and assist and Cam Squires pitched in with three assists as the Cape Breton Eagles toppled the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5-1.

Cole Burbidge, Lewis Gendron, Joseph Henneberry and Ales Zielinski also scored for the Eagles (18-14-3-1), who outshot the visitors 36-35.

Colby Huggan scored for the Titan (20-13-1-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2025.