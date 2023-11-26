QMJHL: Tigres down Remparts, top QMJHL's Western Conference

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Justin Gendron had a goal and an assist for the host Victoriaville Tigres in a 6-2 win over the Quebec Remparts in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Sunday.

Justin Larose, Francesco Iasenza, Nikita Prishchepov, Emerick Bussières and Egor Goriunov also scored for the Tigres (15-6-3-0), who have won six of their last seven and top the QMJHL's Western Conference.

Nathan Darveau stopped 32 of 34 shots in Victoriaville's net.

Andrew Gweon and Simon Maltais each scored once for Quebec (10-15-0-0), which sits in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Remparts starter Quentin Miller stopped 16 of 21 shots before Louis-Antoine Denault made eight saves in relief.

In other games, Chicoutimi 5 Rimouski 1; Drummondville 3, Shawinigan 1; Blainville-Boisbriand 3, Sherbrooke 2 (OT); Halifax 4, Moncton 0; Acadie-Bathurst 6, Rouyn-Noranda 2; Saint John 6, Val-d'Or 0.

SAGUENEENS 5 OCEANIC 1

Jonathan Desrosiers had a goal and an assist for the host Sagueneens (13-9-2-2) with Loic Usereau, Alexis Morin, Émile Guité and Samuel Vachon each contributing a goal to the win.

Chicoutimi goalie Raphael Precourt turned away 23 of 24 shots.

Julien Béland scored the lone goal for Rimouski (13-11-2-0). Oceanic starter Vincent Filion made 18 saves and reliever Cedric Masse seven.

VOLTIGEURS 3 CATARACTES 1

Justin Cote led the Volts with a pair of goals and Maxime Lafond chipped in a goal for Drummondville (14-8-3-1). Voltigeurs goalie Riley Mercer posted a 28-save win.

Cataractes goaltender Remi Delafontaine had a busy night with 39 saves, but Lou-Félix Denis scored the only goal for Shawinigan (8-14-2-0).

ARMADA 3 PHOENIX 2 (OT)

Justin Carbonneau scored twice, including the overtime winner at 3:48, for the Armada (13-11-2-0).

Jonathan Fauchon and Philippe Fauchon, who are cousins, also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand.

Armada netminder Charles-Edward Gravel turned away 26 shots in the win.

Andrew Belchamber and Israel Mianscum were goal scorers for Sherbrooke (13-9-1-2).

Phoenix netminder Samuel St-Hilaire kicked out 23 of 26 shots.

MOOSEHEADS 4 WILDCATS 0

Mathis Rousseau posted a 35-save shutout for Halifax (19-5-2-0).

Markus Vidicek scored twice and Jake Todd and Brody Fournier each once for the Mooseheads.

Goalie Jacob Steinman stopped 23 of 27 shots for Moncton (17-6-1-1)

SEA DOGS 6 FOREURS 0

Justin Robinson stopped all 21 shots he faced in the Sea Dogs' net for the shutout.

Eriks Mateiko scored twice and Vince Elie, Peter Reynolds, Pavel Simek and Nicolas Bilodeau each once for Saint John (9-13-1-2).

Netminder Mathis Lussier had 22 saves in the loss for Val-d'Or (7-17-0-1).

TITAN 6 HUSKIES 2

Milo Roelens and Drew Maddigan spurred Acadie-Bathurst (10-14-0-1) to victory with two goals apiece.

Ty Higgins and Emile Perron each contributed a goal and Titan netminder Antoine Keller made 25 saves in the win.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine and Antonin Verreault scored for Rouyn-Noranda (14-7-1-3).

Huskies netminder William Rousseau stopped 29 of 34 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2023.