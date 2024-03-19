QMJHL: Tigres squeeze past Sagueneens in shootout

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — The Victoriaville Tigres scored four goals in the first period, but needed to win a five-round shootout to beat the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 7-6 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Eliott Simard had two goals and an assist for the Tigres (42-19-4-0), while Justin Larose, Maxime Pellerin, Noah Warren and Tommy Cormier netted singles.

Craig Armstrong and Maxim Masse each scored twice for the Sagueneens (34-24-4-4), with singles added by Emmanuel Vermette and Marek Beaudoin.

The Tigres led 4-2 after the first period and 5-4 heading into the third. The Tigres outshot the Sagueneens 33-31.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Tuesday:

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 PHOENIX 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Noah Reinhart had a goal and assist as the Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-2.

Mikael Diotte, Peter Repcik, Vsevolod Komarov and Ethan Gauthier also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (46-14-5-1), who outshot the visitors 41-28.

Israel Mianscum and Hugo Primeau scored for the Phoenix (32-28-1-5), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.