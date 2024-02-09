QMJHL: Voltigeurs stay top of West with win over Cataractes

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Ethan Gauthier knocked in the game-winning goal at 19:40 in the third period as the Voltigeurs edged the Cataractes to stay top of the QMJHL Western Conference standings.

Ethan Gauthier and Renaud Poulin had the goals for Drummondville.

Voltigeurs goaltender Louis-Félix Charrois saved 18 of 19 shots in the win.

Tristan Roy scored once for Shawinigan, with netminder Félix Hamel saving 35 of 37 shots.

---

---

DRAKKAR 6 EAGLES 3

BAIE-COMEAU - Julien Paillé had a hat trick as Baie-Comeau Drakkar topped Cape Breton Eagles.

Raoul Boilard, Isaac Dufort and Justin Poirier had the other three goals for Baie-Comeau.

Drakkar goaltender Charles-Édward Gravel saved 20 of 23 shots.

Antoine Roy, Lucas Romeo and Tomas Cibulka had a goal each for Cape Breton.

Eagles netminder Nicolas Ruccia saved 24 of 30 shots.

---

ISLANDERS 2 SEA DOGS 0

CHARLOTTETOWN - Carter Bickle earned a shutout as Charlottetown downed Saint John 2-0.

Islanders netminder Carter Bickle stopped all 23 shots in the win.

Matthew Butler and Alexis Michaud had the goals for the Islanders.

Sea Dogs goaltender Justin Robinson saved 42 of the 44 shots he faced.

---

FOREURS 5 TITAN 1

VAL-D'OR - Philippe Veilleux scored twice as the Val-D'Or Foreurs downed Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Nathan Bolduc, Alexandre Guy and Xavier Sarrasin scored for Val-D'Or.

Foreurs goaltender William Blackburn saved 28 of 29 shots.

Milo Roelens had the lone goal for Acadie-Bathurst while netminder Joshua Fleming stopped 23 of 28 shots.

---

OCÉANIC 3 OLYMPIQUES 1

RIMOUSKI - Maël St-Denis had a goal and an assist as Rimouski Océanic defeated Gatineau Olympiques.

Lyam Jacques and Jacob Mathieu had the other goals for Rimouski.

Océanic goaltender Quentin Miller stopped 23 of 24 shots.

Charles Boutin scored once for Gatineau with Olympiques goaltender Zach Pelletier stopping 23 shots.

---

PHŒNIX 4 REMPARTS 2

SHERBROOKE - Maxime Côté had a goal and an assist as the Sherbrooke Phœnix downed Québec Remparts.

Charles-Antoine Beauregard, Mavrick Lachance and Andrew Belchamber all scored once for Sherbrooke.

Phœnix netminder Jacob Brochu stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Daniel Agostino and Zachary Marquis-Laflamme had a goal each for Québec.

Remparts netminder Vincent Filion saved 36 of 39 shots.

---

SAGUENÉENS 5 WILDCATS 2

CHICOUTIMI - Maxim Massé scored a goal and added an assist as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens downed the Moncton Wildcats.

Jérémy Leroux, Marek Beaudoin, Émile Guité and Loïc Usereau scored for Chicoutimi.

Saguenéens goaltender Rémi Delafontaine saved 44 shots.

Julius Sumpf and Gabe Smith had a goal each for Moncton, while Wildcats goaltender Jacob Steinman saved 23 of 28 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.