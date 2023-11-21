QUEBEC — Quentin Miller had a 28-save performance in helping lift the Québec Remparts to a 3-1 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Xavier Lebel, Daniel Agostino and Antoine Michaud, on the power play, scored a goal apiece for Québec (10-13-0), which won its second straight game.

Peter Repcik put a halt to Miller's shutout bid, scoring with 1:42 left in the game for Drummondville (13-7-3-1), which sits in second in the Western Conference.

Riley Mercer stopped 16-of-19 shots.

Lebel and Michaud made it a 2-0 game by the conclusion of the opening period. Agostino padded the lead with one second remaining in the middle frame.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.