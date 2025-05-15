RIMOUSKI - Maël Lavigne had a goal and an assist to help the Rimouski Océanic stay alive with a 5-1 win over the Moncton Wildcats in Game 4 of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League final on Thursday.

Maël St-Denis, Jonathan Fauchon, Eriks Mateiko and Maxime Coursol also scored for Rimouski, which trailed 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. Mathis Langevin saved 29 of 30 shots.

After dropping the opening three games, the Océanic tallied four goals in the first period before adding a fifth unanswered in the second.

Julius Sumpf replied for Moncton in the third to break Langevin's shutout bid.

Wildcats netminder Rudy Guimond allowed three goals on eight shots before getting the hook in the first period. Mathis Rousseau stopped 25 of 27 in relief until Guimond returned to play the third period, stopping five shots.

Game 5 goes Saturday in Moncton. The Wildcats and Océanic have both already qualified for the Memorial Cup because Rimouski is hosting the tournament.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.