FLINT, Mich. — Defenceman Rodwin Dionicio scored twice in the first period for the Saginaw Spirit in a 6-3 doubling of the Flint Firebirds in Wednesday's lone game in the Ontario Hockey League.

Michael Misa, Hunter Haight, Zayne Parekh and Calem Mangone also scored for the Spirit (12-7-0-1) in their eighth win in a row. Joey Willis had four assists and Andrew Oke stopped 25 of 28 shots for the victory.

Gavin Hayes and Jeremy Martin scored for Flint (10-10-1-1), which trails No. 2 Saginaw by three points in the West Division. Nathan Day allowed six goals on 18 shots in the Firebirds' net.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.