SAGINAW, Mich. — Matyas Sapovaliv's hat trick spurred the Saginaw Spirit to a 6-2 win over the Niagara Icedogs on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Hunter Haight, Dean Loukus and Joey Willis also scored for Saginaw (14-7-0-1) in a 10th straight win.

Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke posted 29 saves for the victory.

Sapovaliv is a second-round draft pick of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

Mike Levin and Ryan Roobroeck each scored for Niagara (4-14-4-1) ranked last in the Central Division.

Icedogs netminder Marcus Vandenberg had 31 saves in the loss.

In other games: Sault Ste. Marie 5, Mississauga 2; Kitchener 3, Flint 1; Windsor 5, Ottawa 3; Brantford 5, Kingston 2; Guelph 4, Sarnia 2; Sudbury 7, Oshawa 5.

WOLVES 7 GENERALS 5

Quentin Musty led the Wolves' attack with a pair of goals.

Djibril Toure, Nathan Villeneuve, David Goyette, Alex Pharand and Dalibor Dvorský each scored for Sudbury (12-9-1-0).

Wolves goalie Nate Krawchuk stopped 16 of 21 shots for the victory.

Luke Torrance scored twice and Stuart Rolofs, Calum Ritchie and Dylan Roobroeck once for Oshawa (8-11-2-1).

Generals goalie Jacob Oster repelled 29 of 35 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 5 STEELHEADS 2

Jordan D'Intino led Sault Ste. Marie (15-7-2-0) with a goal and an assist.

Owen Allard, Marco Mignosa, Alex Kostov and Justin Cloutier also scored for the Greyhounds with starting goalie Charlie Schenkel contributing 24 saves to the win.

Marc Boudreau and Porter Martone were the goal scorers for Mississauga (14-8-0-0).

Steelheads netminder Ryerson Leenders stopped 36 of 40 shots in the loss.

RANGERS 3 FIREBIRDS 1

Matthew Sop led the Rangers with a goal and an assist with Carson Rehkopf and Adrian Misaljevic also scoring for Kitchener (18-7-0-0).

Rangers starter Jackson Parsons stopped 33 of 34 shots for the victory.

Zacharie Giroux scored once for Flint (11-11-1-1). Firebirds goalie Nathan Day had 20 saves in the loss.

SPITFIRES 5 67'S 3

Liam Greentree and Oliver Peer each scored a pair of goals for Windsor (6-17-1-0).

Valentin Zhugin also had a goal for the Spitfires and goalie Ian Michelone turned away 26 of 29 shots.

Frankie Marrelli, Henry Mews and Brad Gardiner were goal scorers for Ottawa (13-8-1-0).

67'S netminder Max Donoso stopped 27 of 31 shots.

BULLDOGS 5 FRONTENACS 2

Ben Bujold's two goals helped Brantford win as did goals by Tomas Hamara, Nick Lardis and Patrick Thomas.

Goalie Matteo Drobac stopped 18 of 20 shots for the Bulldogs (11-8-3-).

Linus Hemström and Matthew Soto each had a goal for Kingston (11-12-0-0)

Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari had 29 saves in the loss.

STORM 4 STING 2

Guelph's Michael Buchinger scored a goal and had an assist as the Storm doubled the Sting.

Jake Karabela, Braeden Bowman and Jett Luchanko also scored for Guelph (14-8-0-1).

Storm goaltender Damian Slavik stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Sandis Vilmanis and Carson Hall were Sarnia's goal scorers and goalie Karsen Chartier stopped 15 of 18 for the Sting (9-15-0-0).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2023.