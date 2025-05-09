A CHL phenom is using a lesson he learned as a 16-year-old to rewrite the junior hockey record books.

Medicine Hat Tigers star Gavin McKenna is in the midst of a 53-game point streak, the longest in modern league history. Over that stretch, the 2026 NHL Entry Draft top prospect has tallied 135 points.

Last season, he began pushing himself more away from the rink.

“Going into the second half of the year, I think I started to work a little harder off the ice and put in the extra time,” he said on Friday morning ahead of Game 1 of the WHL dinals versus Spokane. “Doing that stuff, you become more consistent and it just becomes more natural.”

Tigers head coach and general manager Willie Desjardins praised McKenna for his work ethic and how he treats teammates.

“The thing about Gavin that’s so unbelievable is how much he likes to win,” Desjardins said. “He just loves to play. He can’t help himself. He wants to be on the ice the whole time.”

McKenna is related to Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard through marriage. He’s learning how to navigate similar hype, and the two have chatted about their shared experience with the eyes of the hockey world on them.

“I’ve got a lot of resources to use,” McKenna said. “I’ve talked to people who have gone through similar stuff. I’ve got my family. I’ve got my agents. I’ve got my teammates. I’ve got my coaches.”

Desjardins praised the Tigers for how tight-knit they are. That closeness, he feels, has been key to them vying for their first WHL title in nearly 20 years. During this playoff run, it’s been a common sight for Medicine Hat players to celebrate big victories with the healthy scratches. They’re a close group, with McKenna playing a central role in that culture.

“We’ve got clips where other guys do things on the ice and Gavin’s the first guy jumping up and cheering,” Desjardins said. “The very first guy. You don’t get that all the time in players, but he loves to see his teammates be successful. He likes to see the team be successful.”

Calgary Flames prospect Andrew Basha, who will play on Friday night for the first time since December due to an ankle injury, has seen McKenna’s evolution over the past two years.

“He’s obsessed with it,” Basha said. “You have to be that to be doing the things that he’s doing. You guys see the highlights and the game-to-game stuff, but more the day-to-day stuff, I’ve kind of seen him since he came here when he was 14. The way he’s matured so fast already, it’s unbelievable to see how far he’s come already.”

Basha, like his coach, praised McKenna for more than his points.

“Great teammate,” he said. “Great friend. [I’m] just really happy the way that he’s played. I’m so happy for him…the sky’s the limit with that kid.”

GAME NOTES

- Cayden Lindstrom, the fourth overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, will play tonight for the first time this season. He’s been sidelined with a back injury.

- Basha skated a bit with Calgary Flames captain Mikael Backlund before the latter returned to Sweden for the off-season.

-The Tigers are expecting a healthy contingent of alumni at Co-Op Place on Friday night, including former NHLers Darren Helm, Tyler Ennis, and Kris Russell.

Other NHL prospects in this series:

Spokane Chiefs

F Berkely Catton (8th overall, 2024 NHL Draft, Seattle Kraken)

F Andrew Cristall (40th overall, 2023 NHL Draft, Washington Capitals)

D Nathan Mayes (225th overall, 2024 NHL Draft, Toronto Maple Leafs)

D Will McIsaac (145th overall, 2024 NHL Draft, St. Louis Blues)

D Saige Weinstein (undrafted free agent, Colorado Avalanche)



Medicine Hat Tigers

F Hunter St. Martin (193rd overall, 2024 NHL Draft, Florida Panthers)

F Ryder Ritchie (45th overall, 2024 NHL Draft, Minnesota Wild)

D Veeti Vaisanen (96 overall, 2024 NHL Draft, Utah Mammoth)

D Niilopekka Muhonen (158th overall, 2024 NHL Draft, Dallas Stars)

G Harrison Meneghin (206th overall, 2024 NHL Draft, Tampa Bay Lightning)