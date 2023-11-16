SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel St-Hilaire made 26 saves for the shutout as Sherbrooke downed Rimouski 5-0 on Thursday night.

Hugo Primeau, Jean-Félix Lapointe, Lewis Gendron, Jakub Hujer and Mavrick Lachance all scored for Sherbrooke.

Océanic netminder Cédric Massé had 30 saves.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.