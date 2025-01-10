The Sudbury Wolves acquired star defenceman Henry Mews from the Ottawa 67's on Friday ahead of the CHL trade deadline.

Mews, 18, was drafted 74th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2024 draft and leads all Ontario Hockey League defencemen in scoring with 11 goals and 50 points in 38 games this season.

The 6-foot-1 right-shot defenceman played his entire three-season OHL career in Ottawa, recording 38 goals and 142 points in 158 games.

Mews helped lead Canada to gold medals at the 2024 IIHF Under-18 World Championship and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Ottawa native joins a Wolves team that sits fourth in the OHL's Eastern Conference with a 21-11-5 record and are four points behind the Niagara IceDogs for the Central Division lead.

Ottawa receives 2007-born defenceman Nolan Jackson and eight draft picks in return for Mews.

Jackson, 18, was drafted 37th overall by the Wolves in the 2023 OHL Priority Draft, and has six assists in 35 games in his first full season in the league.

The 67's are clinging to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a 14-16-8 record and are five points ahead of the ninth-place North Bay Battalion.