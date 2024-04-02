Maple Leafs prospect Cowan nominated for OHL Most Outstanding Player
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan is among those nominated for the Red Tilson Trophy, which is awarded annually to the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player.
Cowan, 18, finished the regular season on a 36-game point streak with the London Knights that saw him record 25 goals and 68 points during that stretch. He also has points in the Knights' first two playoff games against the Flint Firebirds.
His point streak is the third longest in OHL history and longest since Windsor Spitfires forward Bill Bowler had a 41-game point streak during the 1994-95 season.
The 5-foot-10 winger finished seventh in league scoring with 34 goals and 96 points and led the OHL with 14 shorthanded points.
Cowan also helped lead the Knights to the best record in the OHL with a 50-14-4 record
Also nominated were NHL top prospect Zayne Parekh of the Saginaw Spirit, OHL leading scorer David Goyette of the Sudbury Wolves, and OHL top goal scorer Anthony Romani of the North Bay Battalion, among others.
The Red Tilson Trophy is voted annually by the OHL's accredited writers and broadcasters.
New York Islanders prospect Matthew Maggio won the award last season while playing for the Spitfires after recording 54 goals and 111 points in 66 games.
Full list of nominated players:
Beau Jelsma - Barrie Colts
Marek Vanacker - Brantford Bulldogs
Pano Fimis - Erie Otters
Coulson Pitre - Flint Firebirds
Jett Luchanko - Guelph Storm
Paul Ludwinski - Kingston Frontenacs
Carson Rehkopf - Kitchener Rangers
Easton Cowan - London Knights
Chas Sharp - Mississauga Steelheads
Kevin He - Niagara IceDogs
Anthony Romani - North Bay Battalion
Calum Ritchie - Oshawa Generals
Luca Pinelli - Ottawa 67's
Carter George - Owen Sound Attack
Liam Sztuska - Peterborough Petes
Zayne Parekh - Saginaw Spirit
Marko Sikic - Sarnia Sting
Kirill Kudryavtsev - Soo Greyhounds
David Goyette - Sudbury Wolves
Liam Greentree - Windsor Spitfires