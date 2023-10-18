BRANTFORD, Ont. — Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan had two goals and two assists as the London Knights topped the Brantford Bulldogs 5-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday night.

Cowan, a first-round Maple Leafs pick in June's NHL draft, now has nine points (four goals, five assists) in four games to open the junior hockey season.

The 18-year-old from Mount Brydges, Ont., played with the Maple Leafs during the NHL pre-season before rejoining the Knights.

Kasper Halttunen also scored twice and Jackson Edward added another to round out the goals for London.

Knights netminder Michael Simpson stopped 25 shots.

Nick Lardis scored the lone goal for Brantford. Bulldogs goaltender Matteo Drobac stopped 13 of 18 shots, while netminder David Egorov saved all 13 shots he faced.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

RANGERS 7 ICEDOGS 4

NIAGARA, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Niagara Icedogs.

Adrian Misaljevic and Luca Romano had two goals each, while Mitchell Martin also scored to round out the scoring for Kitchener.

Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons made 36 saves.

Alex Assadourian had two goals, and Andrew Wycisk and Gavin Bryant scored once for Niagara.

Icedogs netminder Owen Flores stopped 29 shots.

WOLVES 5 STEELHEADS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Landon McCallum scored twice as the Sudbury Wolves beat the Mississauga Steelheads.

Kieron Walton, Caden Taylor and Chase Coughlan also scored for Sudbury.

Wolves netminder Jakub Vondras stopped 26 shots.

Finn Harding and Angus MacDonell had the goals for Mississauga.

Steelheads goaltender Ryerson Leenders made 23 saves.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.