Swift Current Broncos general manager Chad Leslie announced the indefinite suspension of head coach Devan Praught for an alleged violation of the Western Hockey League Standards of Conduct.

The WHL is now investigating the incident that allegedly occurred during an on-ice practice on Monday.

Assistant coach Taras McEwan will assume head coaching duties until further notice.

The team says it will have no further comment on the matter.

Praught, 36, is in his third season behind the bench for the Broncos. He was initially named as interim head coach in October of 2021 before being made permanent head coach in March of 2022.

The Broncos are currently 9-9-1 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Praught's suspension is the second in the WHL this season. In September, then-Wenatchee Wild head coach Kevin Constantine was suspended pending an independent investigation. He was later fired when the investigation found that he violated WHL protocol by making discriminatory comments.