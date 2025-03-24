WHL awards expansion franchise to Penticton Vees

CALGARY - The Western Hockey League has awarded an expansion franchise to Penticton, B.C. for the 2025-26 season.

The WHL made the announcement Monday, in addition to initiating a franchise application process for Chilliwack, B.C., to begin play in the 2026-27 campaign.

The expansion increases the number of teams in the league to 24 by 2026-27, with 18 teams in western Canada and six in the United States.

The Penticton Vees will join the B.C. Division in the Western Conference.

The Penticton franchise will be owned and operated by Graham Fraser, who has been the majority owner of the British Columbia Hockey League’s Penticton Vees since June 2008. Fraser will migrate the junior A franchise to the WHL.

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele, former New York Rangers goaltender Mike Richter, and prominent Penticton businessmen Joe Walters and Gord Kovacik will join Fraser as partners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.