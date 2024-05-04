SASKATOON — Fraser Minten capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal 18:15 into overtime as the Saskatoon Blades topped the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 on Friday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Egor Sidorov, Charlie Wright and Brandon Lisowsky also scored for Saskatoon, which took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven third-round series.

Evan Gardner made 39 saves.

Denton Mateychuk, with two goals, Brayden Schuurman and Jagger Firkus replied for Moose Jaw, which scored four unanswered goals to force overtime after entering the third period down 4-0.

Jackson Unger surrendered four goals on 17 shots before exiting at 14:23 of the second period. Dimitri Fortin stopped 24 shots in relief.

Game 6 will be Sunday at Moose Jaw Events Centre in Moose Jaw, Sask.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.