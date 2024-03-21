Connor Hvidston scored a goal and had two assists for the Swift Current Broncos in a 6-3 win over the visiting Red Deer Rebels in the Western Hockey League on Wednesday.

Josh Filmon, Connor Gabriel, Ryan McCleary, Mathew Ward and Clarke Caswell were Swift Current's other goal scorers. Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck made 30 saves for the win.

Samuel Drancak, Talon Brigley and Jhett Larson countered for Red Deer, with their goalie Rhett Stoesser stopping 21 shots in the loss.

In other games Wednesday, it was: Saskatoon Blades 4, Calgary Hitmen 3 (OT); Prince Albert Raiders 5 Regina Pats 1; Victoria Royals 7 Wenatchee Wild 3.

BLADES 4 HITMEN 3 (OT)

Brandon Lisowsky scored twice, including the overtime winner at 1:05, for the host Blades.

Trevor Wong and Easton Armstrong were Saskatoon's other goal scorers. Blades goalie Evan Gardner stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Connor Dale, Maxim Muranov and Carter Yakemchuk each had a goal for Calgary. Hitmen goalie Ethan Buenaventura had a busy night stopping 43 of 47 shots.

RAIDERS 5 PATS 1

Aiden Oiring led the host Raiders with a pair of goals, with Justice Christensen, Brayden Dube and Ryder Ritchie each contributing one.

Raiders goaltender Max Hildebrand saved 25 of 26 shots.

Tanner Howe scored once for Regina. Pats goaltender Kelton Pyne saved 32 of 37 shots.

ROYALS 7 WILD 3

Dawson Pasternak and Tyson Laventure each scored twice to lead the host Royals, which also got goals from Escalus Burlock, Teydon Trembecky and Nate Misskey.

Royals goaltender Braden Holt made 20 saves for the win.

Rodzers Bukarts scored twice and Miles Cooper once for Wenatchee. Wild goaltender Brendan Gee stopped 19 of 26 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.