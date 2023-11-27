WHL: Cowan solid in Spokane's net, Chiefs beat Winter Hawks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dawson Cowan's 34 saves helped the Spokane Chiefs to a 5-2 win over the host Portland Winter Hawks in the Western Hockey League on Sunday.

Berkly Catton had a goal and an assist with Rasmus Ekstrom, Saige Weinstein and Conner Roulette also scoring for Spokane (9-10-2-0).

Ryan Miller scored both goals for Portland (15-6-0-1). Justen Maric made 32 saves in the loss.

In Sunday's other WHL game, the Brandon Wheat Kings defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 3-1.

WHEAT KINGS 3 RAIDERS 1

Jayden Wiens scored twice for the Wheat Kings (11-11-4-1) and Dominik Petr also scored in the win.

Brandon starter Ethan Eskit stopped 25 of 26 shots.

Niall Crocker scored for Prince Albert (13-12-0-2). Raiders goaltender Chase Coward stopped 28 shots in the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2023.