MEDICINE HAT - Liam Ruck scored in overtime, Gavin McKenna had a highlight-reel goal, and the Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 in Western Hockey League playoff action Sunday.

McKenna's electric short-handed goal, his first of two in the game, put the Tigers up 2-0 in the second period. McKenna skated out of the Tigers' zone, spun away from a defender and fired a shot past Raiders goaltender Max Hilderbrand.

With 18 points, McKenna is tied for the WHL playoff scoring lead with Portland's Tyson Jugnauth.

Oasiz Wiesblatt, with his league-leading ninth playoff goal, and Matthew Ward also scored for Medicine Hat. Tanner Molendyk added three assists.

Rilen Kovacevic had two goals 35 second apart late in the game for Prince Albert to send the game to overtime. Linden Burrett and Harrison Lodewyk also scored for the Raiders.

Tigers goaltender Jordan Switzer made 27 saves while Hildebrand stopped 33 shots for the Raiders.

Medicine Hat leads the best-of-seven second-round series 2-0. Game 3 is Wednesday in Prince Albert, Sask.

---

CHIEFS 4 ROYALS 3 (2 OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rasmus Ekstrom scored in double overtime as the Spokane Chiefs won Game 1 of their second-round series with Victoria.

Cameron Parr, Sam Oremba and Andrew Cristall also scored for Spokane.

Cole Reschny scored twice and Teydon Trembecky had a goal and two assists for Victoria.

Dawson Cowan made 32 saves for the Chiefs, while Johnny Hicks stopped 53 shots for the Royals.

Game 2 is Monday in Spokane.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2025.