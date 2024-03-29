CALGARY — The Western Hockey League has suspended Brandon Wheat Kings forward Matt Henry for eight games for violating the CHL's drug education and anti-doping policy.

The suspension was for a first violation of using a prohibited substance, the league said Friday in a release.

Henry had one assist and 100 penalty minutes in 37 games this season.

He'll begin serving his suspension immediately, the WHL said.

The Wheat Kings finished sixth in the Eastern Conference standings this season.

They were scheduled to open a first-round playoff series against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2024.