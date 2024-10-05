WHL: Heslop stars in overtime as Silvertips edge Raiders

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Jesse Heslop put away the winner 3:17 into overtime as the Everett Silvertips edged the Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Landon DuPont, Carter Bear and Jesse Heslop scored in regulation time for Everett (3-1-0).

Silvertips goaltender Jesse Sanche made 19 saves.

Tomas Mrsic scored twice for Prince Albert (1-2-2), while Max Hildebrand kicked out 43 shots in net.

Everett did not score on five power plays but the Raiders went 2 for 4.

---

HURRICANES 4 WARRIORS 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Leo Braillard's goal 11:05 into the third period was the Hurricanes edged Moose Jaw.

Brayden Edwards scored twice for Lethbridge (4-1-0), while Logan Wormald added a goal.

Brayden Yager had a pair of goals for the Warriors (1-3-1), while Noah Degenstein added one.

---

BRONCOS 6 BLADES 3

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Ty Coupland had a hat trick as the Broncos doubled the Blades.

Rylan Gould scored twice for Swift Current (2-3-0) and Connor Dale had a goal.

Cooper Williams, William James and Rowan Calvert supplied the offence for Saskatoon (4-1-0).

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 ROYALS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ryan Miller scored twice as the Winterhawks defeated Victoria.

Carsyn Dyck, Tyson Jugnauth and Josh Zakreski had the other goals for Portland (3-1-0).

Nolan Stewart, Simon Pohludka and Teydon Trembecky had goals for the Royals (3-1-1).

---

GIANTS 8 BLAZERS 6

LANGLEY, B.C. — Aaron Obobaifo and Connor Levis had two goals apiece as Vancouver beat Kamloops.

Jakob Oreskovic, Kyren Gronick, Ty Halaburda and Mazden Leslie rounded out the attack for the Giants (3-1-0).

Emmitt Finnie and Tommy Lafreniere scored twice for the Blazers (1-3-0), while Max Sullivan and Nathan Behm also found the back of the net.

---

CHIEFS 5 ROCKETS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shea Van Olm scored twice as the Chiefs defeated Kelowna.

Mathis Preston, with two, and Berkly Catton had a goal for Spokane (4-1-0).

Jakub Stancl had a hat trick for the Rockets (0-5-0).

---

COUGARS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENT, Wash. — Carlin Dezainde scored twice as Prince George downed Seattle.

Borya Valis, Jett Lajoie and Viliam Kmec had the other goals for the Cougars (4-1-1).

Sam Charko and Arjun Bawa scored for the Thunderbirds (1-3-1).

---

REBELS 6 TIGERS 3

RED DEER, Alta. — Matthew Gard and Carson Birnie had two goals each as the Rebels routed Medicine Hat.

Trae Wilke and Jhett Larson also scored for Red Deer (3-0-1).

Bryce Pickford scored twice for the Tigers (1-3-0) and Jonas Woo added one.

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 OIL KINGS 1

BRANDON, Man. — Jaxon Jacobson scored a goal as the Wheat Kings topped Edmonton.

Roger McQueen and Matteo Michels chipped in for Brandon (4-1-0).

Gavin Hodnett scored once for the Oil Kings (1-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.