WHL: Heslop stars in overtime as Silvertips edge Raiders
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Jesse Heslop put away the winner 3:17 into overtime as the Everett Silvertips edged the Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.
Landon DuPont, Carter Bear and Jesse Heslop scored in regulation time for Everett (3-1-0).
Silvertips goaltender Jesse Sanche made 19 saves.
Tomas Mrsic scored twice for Prince Albert (1-2-2), while Max Hildebrand kicked out 43 shots in net.
Everett did not score on five power plays but the Raiders went 2 for 4.
---
HURRICANES 4 WARRIORS 3
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Leo Braillard's goal 11:05 into the third period was the Hurricanes edged Moose Jaw.
Brayden Edwards scored twice for Lethbridge (4-1-0), while Logan Wormald added a goal.
Brayden Yager had a pair of goals for the Warriors (1-3-1), while Noah Degenstein added one.
---
BRONCOS 6 BLADES 3
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Ty Coupland had a hat trick as the Broncos doubled the Blades.
Rylan Gould scored twice for Swift Current (2-3-0) and Connor Dale had a goal.
Cooper Williams, William James and Rowan Calvert supplied the offence for Saskatoon (4-1-0).
---
WINTERHAWKS 5 ROYALS 3
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ryan Miller scored twice as the Winterhawks defeated Victoria.
Carsyn Dyck, Tyson Jugnauth and Josh Zakreski had the other goals for Portland (3-1-0).
Nolan Stewart, Simon Pohludka and Teydon Trembecky had goals for the Royals (3-1-1).
---
GIANTS 8 BLAZERS 6
LANGLEY, B.C. — Aaron Obobaifo and Connor Levis had two goals apiece as Vancouver beat Kamloops.
Jakob Oreskovic, Kyren Gronick, Ty Halaburda and Mazden Leslie rounded out the attack for the Giants (3-1-0).
Emmitt Finnie and Tommy Lafreniere scored twice for the Blazers (1-3-0), while Max Sullivan and Nathan Behm also found the back of the net.
---
CHIEFS 5 ROCKETS 3
SPOKANE, Wash. — Shea Van Olm scored twice as the Chiefs defeated Kelowna.
Mathis Preston, with two, and Berkly Catton had a goal for Spokane (4-1-0).
Jakub Stancl had a hat trick for the Rockets (0-5-0).
---
COUGARS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2
KENT, Wash. — Carlin Dezainde scored twice as Prince George downed Seattle.
Borya Valis, Jett Lajoie and Viliam Kmec had the other goals for the Cougars (4-1-1).
Sam Charko and Arjun Bawa scored for the Thunderbirds (1-3-1).
---
REBELS 6 TIGERS 3
RED DEER, Alta. — Matthew Gard and Carson Birnie had two goals each as the Rebels routed Medicine Hat.
Trae Wilke and Jhett Larson also scored for Red Deer (3-0-1).
Bryce Pickford scored twice for the Tigers (1-3-0) and Jonas Woo added one.
---
WHEAT KINGS 3 OIL KINGS 1
BRANDON, Man. — Jaxon Jacobson scored a goal as the Wheat Kings topped Edmonton.
Roger McQueen and Matteo Michels chipped in for Brandon (4-1-0).
Gavin Hodnett scored once for the Oil Kings (1-3-0).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.