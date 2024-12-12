WHL: Lajoie's shootout winner lifts Cougars over Americans

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jett Lajoie scored the shootout winner for the Prince George Cougars in a 4-3 victory over the host Tri-City Americans in the Western Hockey League on Wednesday.

Koehn Ziemmer, Terik Parascak and Lee Shurgot scored during regulation for Prince George (15-8-3-2), which got 30 saves from Cougars goalie Joshua Ravensbergen.

Brandon Whynott, Terrell Goldsmith and Carter MacAdams countered for Tri-City(18-6-2-0). Americans goaltie Lukas Matecha stopped 28 shots in the loss.

WINTERHAWKS 4 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Portland captain Kyle Chyzowski scored twice and goalie Marek Schlenker made 48 saves in the win over Everett.

Tyson Yaremko's early second-period goal stood up as the winner for the Winterhawks (14-12-2-0). Josh Zakreski also had a goal.

Tyler MacKenzie, Cole Temple and Landon DuPont scored for Everett (24-3-2-1). Silvertips goaltender Raiden LeGall turned away 21 shots.

HURRICANES 2 BLADES 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Chase Petersen scored the game-winner at 16:58 in the second period against the Blades.

Miguel Marques also scored and goalie Jackston Under stopped 17 shots for Lethbridge (15-10-1-1) in a third straight win.

Ben Saunderson scored the lone goal for Saskatoon (17-8-2-2). Blades goaltender Ethan McCallum repelled 36 shots in a losing cause.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2024.